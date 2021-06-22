Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer has brought in another batch of weekly challenges. Players have seven new objectives that range from getting Infamy ranks in Gambit to finishing a Grandmaster Nightfall and a little bit of everything in between.

Completing 75 weekly challenges throughout a season awards players with a bonus 4,000 Bright Dust and an Emblem redeemable through Bungie Rewards. That number means that players must complete most (but not all) challenges—as seen in Season of the Chosen, which added 77 weeklies in total but only required 75 of them to be completed for the big prize.

Here are the week seven challenges for Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer.

The Dark Network

Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer VII, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Champions defeated in Override or Expunge.

As usual, the first challenge for week seven is progressing through the Path of the Splicer seasonal questline. In addition to finishing the story, players need to defeat champions anywhere, with extra points for the ones in Override or Expunge. It’s a fairly straightforward challenge that will be a breeze for players who run enough Nightfalls.

Expedited Expunge: Styx

Complete Expunge: Styx in nine minutes or less.

This challenge is all about speed. Similar to week five’s Expedited Expunge: Tartarus challenge, players must complete an Expunge mission in a limited (and rather short) time. Luckily, for players who desperately want this challenge, there’s a fairly easy skip involving a Warlock, Top Tree Dawnblade, and a lot of Icarus Dashes, courtesy of content creator Esoterickk.

For players who want to do it legitimately (or just don’t have a Warlock), Gauntlet upgrades that reduce the amount of damage you take from environmental hazards in the Vex Network lets you run through lasers and take minimal damage. And the Codestrider tree lets you use handy boosters to take shortcuts. The good news is, the challenge is retroactive, so Guardians who already did it before week seven can rest easy.

Ethereal Splicer III

Collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, and more.

This is another simple challenge for the week and one that most Guardians may have completed by now. Finishing Ethereal Splicer III requires 1,800 Ether, which sounds like a lot, at least in theory. Since it’s a retroactive challenge, however, odds are that most players will already have completed this. If you’re looking to finish it, keep an eye on your Gauntlet to see which activity gives out bonus ether (rotates every week).

Machine Gun Splicer

In Override or Expunge, defeat combatants with Machine Guns. Earn bonus progress for precision final blows.

Bring out your Shattered Ciphers, your Corrective Measures, or even an Heir Apparent or Thunderlord. This challenge completes after defeating 150 enemies with a Machine Gun in Override or Expunge. For those who want a quick Machine Gun, the season pass offers a Shattered Cipher with Under Pressure/Adrenaline Junkie at level 30.

In It for Infamy

Earn Infamy ranks in Gambit.

Season of the Splicer got rid of sub-ranks in Gambit and Crucible, so there’s no more confusion about whether this challenge means the big promotions (Guardian, Brave, Heroic, and so on) or the ranks in between. Guardians must earn 16 total ranks to complete it and it’s not retroactive. So the trick is playing a lot of Gambit—and don’t forget your Prosperity (Gambit) Ghost mod if you want extra drops.

Cadre of Contenders

Complete Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins.

There’s no secret to this challenge. Players must complete 15 Competitive matches in the Crucible, and as usual, wins award extra progress. To find the Competitive playlist, just look for whichever one gives Glory ranks instead of Valor.

Conquest of the Mighty

Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.

This is arguably the hardest challenge to complete. Grandmaster Nightfalls are one of the most difficult activities in Destiny 2, if not the most difficult, so finishing this objective may take a lot of patience and even more trial and error. If you don’t want to brave a Grandmaster, then Bungie lets players skip a couple of challenges (based on Season of the Chosen), so players can get their pile of Bright Dust without completing this ordeal.

Grandmaster Nightfalls are a contest mode activity with a series of modifiers and a horde of champions. Revives are limited, for instance, and any team wipe will take the squad back to Orbit—and that’s on top of other mutators.

Players must be at least 1335 Power Level to join a Grandmaster Nightfall, but any levels on top of that won’t count. The game caps Guardians at 1335, with a hefty light level disadvantage against other enemies.

Grandmaster Nightfalls will follow the regular Nightfall rotation each week, but Guardians will be able to pick and choose their strikes starting on Aug. 3. Bungie outlined the rewards rotation for all Nightfalls in a blog post.