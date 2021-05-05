Trials are finally back in rotation, giving Destiny 2 players a chance to test each other’s metal in a PvP setup. Saint-14 will be waiting for new challengers each week, and countless Guardians will flood in with the hopes of scoring seven wins in a row. Doing so will be more than worth it, however, since awesome loot will be assessed to the eligible challengers.

Though the best rewards will be attached to flawless runs, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t any compansitation prizes. There’s also loot for scoring three and five wins, meaning you should be able to get at least something in your tries.

The rewards change on a weekly basis and it might be a decent idea to check out what you’re about to walk into before logging into Destiny 2.

Here are the Trials of Osiris rewards this week in Destiny 2.

Three wins – Fusion Rifle

Five wins – Helmet

Seven wins – Leg Armour

Flawless – Adept Fusion Rifle

Trials start on Fridays on 11am CT.

How can you participate in Trials on Destiny 2?

Before taking your place in the Trials, you’ll need to check a few boxes. A Power level of at least 1210 will be a must, and you’ll also need to complete the Entry Pending Quest from Saint-14. Additionally, you’ll want to get a copy of a Trials of Osiris card and all required items can be purchased off Sainig-14 who hangs around the Tower Hangar.

If you have the resources, you might also want to splurge on some royalty items like passages which can make your Trials experience smoother. Passages are essentially items that gives you a small boost in your Trials runs like forgiving losses and counting some wins as two.

Here’s a complete list of Trials passages that you can purchase from Saint-14.