Here are the Sacred Provenance god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Garden of Salvation weapons were long overdue for a reissue, and Sacred Provenance might have gotten the best deal out of it. More recent options vastly overshadowed this Destiny 2 pulse rifle, and now, it’s back on the menu—and maybe the meta.

Sacred Provenance gained an incredible perk pool with its reissue during Episode Revenant, including some of the top dogs for Kinetic-slot weapons such as Kinetic Tremors. This time, there are plenty of options for PvE and Crucible players, with more than just four traits per column. Talk about a glow-up.

Here are our god rolls for Sacred Provenance in Destiny 2, with perks pulled from the API by D2foundry.gg.

Sacred Provenance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Sacred Provenance is good now, but this view might be even better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Fluted Barrel

Arrowhead Brake or Fluted Barrel Mag: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Demolitionist or Rapid Hit

Demolitionist or Rapid Hit Second perk: Kinetic Tremors, Desperado, or Frenzy. There’s no single bad choice for PvE (though we don’t recommend Headseeker). These are our top picks, but anything can work.

Kinetic Tremors, Desperado, or Frenzy.

Rapid Hit was practically tailor-made to go with pulse rifles, and Sacred Provenance has access to this perk, which is easily among the best in slot. Demolitionist, on the other hand, can load you up with grenade energy. Stats For All can work decently, especially if you have One For All, though we’d take the top two picks over it any day. The rest of the choices in the third column are more PvP-focused.

The fourth column brings a veritable avalanche of good perks. We picked Kinetic Tremors, Desperado, and Frenzy for our god roll, but there’s no dearth of alternative options here—including Desperate Measures, Kill Clip, or One For All.

Kinetic Tremors quickly climbed in popularity after its release, and it continues to be a good perk, especially in high-end content. It doesn’t require a kill to trigger and deals some decent area damage, which certainly has uses. Sacred Provenance has access to its enhanced variant, which makes it even easier to activate.

Desperado, much like Rapid Hit, also feels designed for pulse rifles, and it’s generally confined to that weapon category outside of exceedingly rare exceptions. That one’s our pick for on-kill perks, though Desperate Measures is certainly a close second.

We picked Frenzy over One For All since it’s easier to maintain, and even though One For All grants a bigger damage bonus, Frenzy can make Sacred Provenance feel even better. Choosing between the two is a matter of preference, however.

Sacred Provenance PvP god roll and best perks

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Mag: Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Rapid Hit, Killing Wind, or Heating Up. Lone Wolf still needs more testing, but it’s a promising perk with an always-on base effect.

Rapid Hit, Killing Wind, or Heating Up. Second perk: Desperado, Kill Clip, or Headseeker

PvP players also have quite a lot to choose from when it comes to a Sacred Provenance god roll. We went with Arrowhead Brake to bump its handling and make its recoil more forgiving, with Ricochet for extra range and stability or High-Caliber for more flinch.

Rapid Hit can be a great choice for PvP since it adds some stability on top of the buff to reload speed, which might just help you line up your crit. If you want more accuracy, Heating Up also works, though it has an on-kill trigger and a somewhat short duration. Killing Wind is another classic perk thanks to a bump in range, handling, and mobility, so you can rarely go wrong with it as long as you can trigger it consistently.

Lastly, Lone Wolf is the promising new kid on the block. This perk boosts aim assist, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness on its own, with bigger results if you’re away from your team. While the jury is still out on it, it can be a great option for Crucible fans.

