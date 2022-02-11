Here are all of the new Exotic armors in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally almost here. After being delayed for several months due to the pandemic, the expansion where Savathûn has stolen the Light is arriving and it’s up to Guardians everywhere to gear up and take her down.

Exotic armor is a crucial part of any Guardian’s build, whether it be for taking down the Hive goddess of cunning, finishing Grandmaster Nightfalls, or chugging energy drinks and taking part in sweaty Crucible PvP. Combining Exotic perks with different stat sets and weapons can create some truly unique experiences.

There’s a total of six new Exotic armors being added to the loot pool in The Witch Queen, two for each of the game’s three classes. It remains to be seen how important they will be for the metas moving forward, but at first glance, they sound pretty awesome.

Bungie revealed some detailed information about the new Exotic armors coming in The Witch Queen in the This Week at Bungie blog post on Feb. 10. Here’s what we learned.

Warlock Exotic armor in The Witch Queen

Secant Filaments

Image via Bungie

Description: “With the Devouring Rift Perk, these shiny walking sticks of power will grant a player devour when they cast their Empowering Rift, allowing for damage from both allies and individual players the ability to disrupt foes… but in style.”

How to acquire: Random drop from completing The Witch Queen on Legendary, or as a reward from Legendary Lost Sectors

Osmiomancy Gauntlets

Image via Bungie

Description: “Osmiomancy Gauntlets for Warlocks with the Fervid Coldsnap perk. This nifty look allows for Coldsnap grenades to have an additional charge that will recharge faster when it makes direct impact. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades also travels further too. Bonus.”

How to acquire: Random drop from completing The Witch Queen on Legendary, or as a reward from Legendary Lost Sectors

Titan Exotic armor in The Witch Queen

Lorelay Splendor

Image via Bungie

Description: “The Lorelay Splendor Helm for Titans is more than just a pretty face, it has the Cauterizing Flame perk that allows for Sunspots to heal players when they have Sun Warrior. Critically wounded? No big, the perk also ensures that a Sunspot is created in your location to give you that one last fighting chance with that quick grenade and melee ability recharge and longer Supers. Plus, more damage? Always a good thing.”

How to acquire: Random drop from completing The Witch Queen on Legendary, or as a reward from Legendary Lost Sectors

Hoarfrost-Z

Image via Bungie

Description: “The Titan’s Hoarfrost-Z Chest Piece is also nothing to scoff at, though this one takes a chillier approach to combat for Stasis users with the Glacial Fortification perk. When a player uses Stasis, it allows for a Titan’s Barricade to become an impressive wall of Stasis crystals. These crystals will slow any target that gets too close while also boosting a player and their fireteam’s weapon reload speed, stability, and range.”

How to acquire: Random drop from completing The Witch Queen on Legendary, or as a reward from Legendary Lost Sectors

Hunter Exotic armor in The Witch Queen

Blight Ranger

Image via Bungie

Description: “Blight Ranger Helm with the Voltaic Mirror perk. Lightning lovers, here’s where your Arc powers can truly shine: this perk allows players to redirect with their Arc Staff to deal an increased amount of damage and Orbs of Power generation for all allies. Basically, get in there and do some damage – sounds like a good time.”

How to acquire: Random drop from completing The Witch Queen on Legendary, or as a reward from Legendary Lost Sectors

Renewal Grasps

Image via Bungie

Description: “Hunters also have the Renewal Grasps to look forward to with the Depths of Duskfield perk. This gives Guardians a much larger radius for their Duskfield grenades, while also nerfing incoming damage for allies within the Duskfield’s range. Any targets locked within that space will also deal out a reduced amount of damage, so go out there and make those Hive cry.”

How to acquire: Random drop from completing The Witch Queen on Legendary, or as a reward from Legendary Lost Sectors