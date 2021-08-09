Here are all of Destiny 2’s season start and end dates

The seasons change in real life just as they do in Destiny 2, Bungie’s fictional universe of space wizards and alien visitors.

Each season brings a new storyline, new seasonal activity, new weapons, and new armor every few months. Some seasons also include new or re-mastered raids, like Destiny 1’s Vault of Glass that was added in season 14. There’s also season Artifacts, new Eververse gear, and more.

Image via Bungie

Most importantly, each season tells a story that moves the overall plot of Destiny 2 forward in interesting ways, even if it may not seem like it at first. Characters new and old are introduced, alliances forged, and new enemies revealed.

Seasons tend to last around three of four months in Destiny 2, with some lasting longer due to delays or things like the COVID-19 pandemic. Either way, there’s always something to look forward to on the horizon in Bungie’s FPS RPG franchise.

Here’s a list of every season in Destiny 2, along with their start and end dates.