Heavy Grenade Launchers disabled in Destiny 2 after unintentionally receiving 250 percent damage buff

The new Destiny 2 season update shipped a buff to some of the rarer Heavy Grenade Launchers in the game, including Exotics like Salvation’s Grip and Parasite. These weapons were supposed to get a damage buff with the new update, but they weren’t supposed to get a 250 percent damage buff.

Accordingly, Bungie moved swiftly to disable these weapons in the game while the devs work on a fix for the issue. For the time being, you probably won’t be able to use some of your favorite Heavy Grenade Launchers.

My Anarchy didn’t take too kindly to being disabled pic.twitter.com/H6uva3301W — 𝚔𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚘𝚗.𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚎 (@sylus_black) August 24, 2022

While the game definitely needs to make sure that the weapons are properly balanced to maintain a proper level of difficulty for players, players aren’t too pleased with the prospect of having to take on a new raid while potentially missing some important tools in their arsenals. Heavy Grenade Launchers and their ability to deal chunks of damage are important for defeating bosses, and no bosses are as big or important in Destiny as the ones you find in raids.

Raids really need to be the week after any launch. Players ALWAYS find some broken shit and it always gets disabled. The prospect of an entire heavy weapon class being disabled for a raid is silly. Hopefully a patch can hit before Friday. (Heavy GLs are disabled right now) — Gothalion (@Gothalion) August 24, 2022

Season of Plunder’s main attraction is the return of King’s Fall, a raid originally introduced in the first Destiny that’s been tweaked and improved for the newer title. As always, fireteams will race to try to be the first to complete the raid, and any completion of some of the game’s most challenging end-game content is a big accomplishment. Ideally, players want to optimize their loadouts for these raids, but if a fix for the Heavy Grenade Launcher issue doesn’t come out before King’s Fall releases on Aug. 26, those players might be out of luck.

If you were one of the players enjoying the massive damage buffs to some of your favorite Grenade Launchers, we’re sorry to tell you that the party’s over. Players waiting for news on any fix should keep their eyes peeled on the Bungie Help account for more information.