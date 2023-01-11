There’s nothing quite like the sight of a Destiny 2 Guardian hopping on a gorgeous sparrow and taking off into the distance, speeding toward their next objective in the never-ending fight against the darkness.

Sparrows are the main source of travel for Guardians outside of their ships, and they’re more than just cosmetic, although a sexy sparrow is always a good thing. Some sparrows are faster than others, and it’s important to know all about how they work before choosing which one to equip.

Here’s the way to get the fastest sparrows in Destiny 2.

The fastest sparrows in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

In general, all Exotic sparrows in Destiny 2 have a base speed of 160. Legendary sparrows are a tad slower with a speed of 150, although the difference is pretty negligible. Any Exotic sparrow will do, for the most part, except for one.

The Always on Time Exotic sparrow, a reward from the Scourge of the Past raid, has been tested to be the fastest sparrow in the game due to a bug.

Former Bungie community manager A_dmg04 explained on Twitter recently that the bug is here to stay for some reasons that are more technical than anything else.

Long story short:



The bug is rooted a bit deeper in the sparrow itself. Would effectively have to remake the item to remove it.



“The bug is rooted a bit deeper in the sparrow itself,” he said. “Would effectively have to remake the item to remove it. Why not apply speed to all? AoT can go so fast between transitions it doesn’t give proper time for matchmaking in public areas, leaving them empty.”

Always on Time offers more boosts and is able to withstand more damage than other sparrows in the game, making it the one to equip for players who are trying to get where they need to go quickly.

“At the end of the day, it was designed to be a dope sparrow that did a little more than others,” A_dmg04 said. “Sadly, can’t tune the speed as easily as one would expect.”

To pick up Always on Time, go to the Exotic Archive kiosk in the Tower and select Forsaken Exotics. The sparrow is on the far right of the list of items and can be purchased for a hefty price of one Exotic Cipher, 220,000 Glimmer, 240 Spoils of Conquest, and two Ascendant Shards.

Screengrab via Bungie

Contrary to rumors, there is no such thing as a 170-speed sparrow in Destiny 2, at least not yet. But things could always change in the future. For now, it’s either Always on Time or another Exotic sparrow for the fastest speed in-game.