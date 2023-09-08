Fang of Ir Yût god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The return of Crota’s End in Destiny 2 brought a unique set of weapons straight from the Destiny rendition of the game, with several changes to place them in the sequel’s sandbox. Fang of Ir Yût made the cut, and it’s bringing some quite godlike rolls.

This rapid-fire scout rifle comes with a hefty selection of perks, which can make it a good tool for a series of situations. Fang of Ir Yût has quite the competition. Assuming elements aren’t a deciding factor, this scout rifle is up against hard-hitting contenders such as Hung Jury, the reformed Transfiguration from Last Wish, and even Randy’s Throwing Knife as a contender in the same archetype—and that’s not counting Energy weapons such as Trustee, Doom of Chelchis, or even Vouchsafe. That said, Fang of Ir Yût could still rise above the competition, especially if you’re looking within the narrow realm of Strand weapons.

Here is our Fang of Ir Yût PvE god roll so you can set your sights on your own personal roll to chase.

Fang of Ir Yût PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling

Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds, Flared Magwell, or Appended Mag

High-Caliber Rounds, Flared Magwell, or Appended Mag First perk: Rapid Hit or Rewind Rounds (Honorable mentions: Shoot to Loot, Surplus)

Rapid Hit or Rewind Rounds (Honorable mentions: Shoot to Loot, Surplus) Second perk: Sword Logic, Hatchling, or Kill Clip (Honorable mentions: Precision Instrument, Golden Tricorn)

Fang of Ir Yût has quite a bit to offer depending on what you’re looking to do with it. It’s got plenty of options for general use, with enough powerful damage-boosting perks that we’ve included pretty much the entire fourth column in our god roll to some capacity. Each of these perks can work in different situations, so we’ve outlined most of them—with some explanations on what and where they work best so you can decide what is more in line with your playstyle.

We choose Arrowhead Brake to tame Fang of Ir Yût’s recoil direction a bit since it sits at a base 49. Arrowhead brings that to almost 80, which makes it more manageable. Stability can also help offset it a bit, so we’ve added Corkscrew Rifling to the list. High-Caliber Rounds helps with extra stagger, while Appended Mag gives you more shots to fire. Flared Magwell can help with both reload speed and stability, though the reload speed might be unnecessary if you have Rapid Hit.

Fang of Ir Yût offers plenty of ways to make this weapon feel better. Rapid Hit feels tailor-made for scout rifles, so it’s a natural choice for this one. Rewind Rounds is also on the table if you want an effectively bigger magazine size. Shoot to Loot can be an excellent choice depending on your preference (though we find it highly circumstantial), and Surplus works as a general boost to the weapon that’s based on how many abilities you have charged.

Our god roll would take Rapid Hit over the rest, but there’s room for changes depending on your preference. If you want more damage, though, Fang of ir Yût has so much to choose from in the fourth column. Kill Clip is a tried-and-true perk, and it’s hard to ignore it when it comes to a god roll. Sword Logic is a new trait unique to Crota’s End weapons (at least for now), and it grants you bonus damage based on the type of enemy you kill with this weapon. We’ve been getting more mileage out of Kill Clip than Sword Logic so far, so that sits on top of our list.

Hatchling and Golden Tricorn are good perks in general, but they become even better when using Strand. With Golden Tricorn, a weapon kill followed by a Strand ability kill will grant you 50 percent more damage, which you can refresh with other ability kills. Hatchling, on the other hand, works generally well for add clear and even some extra damage procs on enemies depending on your aim. Strand builds may get more benefit out of Tricorn than Kill Clip, for instance, as long as you have plenty of uptime on the max stacks of Tricorn.

Precision Instrument, on the other hand, shines on higher-level content. While most garden-variety enemies are bound to die before you’re really getting the benefits of this perk, the uptime of on-kill perk can fall off in higher-end activities, so having a quick way to stack more damage is highly beneficial (especially since it shares a trigger with Rapid Hit). We wouldn’t dismiss this one, especially with Fang of Ir Yût’s fire rate making it easier to gather buffs.

This scout rifle offers plenty of avenues to accomplish some of its goals, so a god roll takes into account what makes it the perfect tool for the job. And with how stacked Fang of Ir Yût’s perk pool is, odds are you won’t need to look elsewhere too much.

