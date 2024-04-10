Falling Guillotine god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

One of Destiny 2‘s most beloved swords, Falling Guillotine, is back and available for all players for free as part of the Into the Light BRAVE arsenal. Shaxx has opened his vault of previously banned weapons and offered guardians a chance to get this Vortex Frame sword again.

The BRAVE version of Falling Guillotine rolls with all new perks and a few combinations will assuredly give the classic version a run for its money when it comes to dishing out heaps of damage. Here are the god rolls for the new Falling Guillotine in Destiny 2 and how to get your hands on one.

What is the Falling Guillotine god roll in Destiny 2?

Spin to win, but better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Falling Guillotine PvE god roll

Blade : Jagged Edge or Tempered Edge

: Jagged Edge or Tempered Edge Guard : Swordmaster’s Guard

: Swordmaster’s Guard Perk One : Vorpal Weapon

: Vorpal Weapon Perk Two : Surrounded or Bait and Switch

: Surrounded or Bait and Switch Origin Trait: Indomitibility

Falling Guillotine PvP god roll

Blade : Enduring Blade

: Enduring Blade Guard : Balanced Guard

: Balanced Guard Perk One : Relentless Strikes

: Relentless Strikes Perk Two : Eager Edge or Destabilizing Rounds

: Eager Edge or Destabilizing Rounds Origin Trait: Indomitibility

Falling Guillotine was great already but it copped a major upgrade with the BRAVE variant arriving in Into the Light with the sword capable of rolling both Vorpal Weapon and another damage-boosting second perk. We’ve gone for two options here: Bait and Switch will be more consistent as you only need to deal damage with your other weapons first, but Surrounded grants more damage but requires you to keep enemies alive near your location—difficult if you’re using the spinning heavy attack often.

Getting your hands on heavy ammo in PvP is hard enough but we recommend Relentless Strikes for a little more ammo and Eager Edge for that cross-map dash potential. If you’re in six-vs-six modes, Destabilizing Rounds is a fun option as it allows you to spread Volatile to multiple targets, causing them to explode on death and healing you.

How to get Falling Guillotine in Destiny 2

Completing the Spin to Win quest allows you to begin farming for the sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you don’t have one from back in Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals, Falling Guillotine’s BRAVE variant can be acquired after completing the Spin to Win quest from Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions. Once completed, you’ll be able to receive Falling Guillotine after completing Into the Light activities like Onslaught.

Attuning to the sword can grant enhanced versions of Falling Guillotine that roll with double perks, so landing that Bait and Switch and Surrounded roll is possible on the one sword as opposed to finding two separate weapons.

