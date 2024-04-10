Category:
Destiny 2

Falling Guillotine god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Everyone's favorite Destiny 2 sword is back and better than ever.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:08 am
The BRAVE variant of the Falling Guillotine sword in Destiny 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of Destiny 2‘s most beloved swords, Falling Guillotine, is back and available for all players for free as part of the Into the Light BRAVE arsenal. Shaxx has opened his vault of previously banned weapons and offered guardians a chance to get this Vortex Frame sword again.

Recommended Videos

The BRAVE version of Falling Guillotine rolls with all new perks and a few combinations will assuredly give the classic version a run for its money when it comes to dishing out heaps of damage. Here are the god rolls for the new Falling Guillotine in Destiny 2 and how to get your hands on one.

What is the Falling Guillotine god roll in Destiny 2?

The BRAVE variant of the Falling Guillotine sword in Destiny 2, with stats.
Spin to win, but better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Falling Guillotine PvE god roll

  • Blade: Jagged Edge or Tempered Edge
  • Guard: Swordmaster’s Guard
  • Perk One: Vorpal Weapon
  • Perk Two: Surrounded or Bait and Switch
  • Origin Trait: Indomitibility

Falling Guillotine PvP god roll

  • Blade: Enduring Blade
  • Guard: Balanced Guard
  • Perk One: Relentless Strikes
  • Perk Two: Eager Edge or Destabilizing Rounds
  • Origin Trait: Indomitibility

Falling Guillotine was great already but it copped a major upgrade with the BRAVE variant arriving in Into the Light with the sword capable of rolling both Vorpal Weapon and another damage-boosting second perk. We’ve gone for two options here: Bait and Switch will be more consistent as you only need to deal damage with your other weapons first, but Surrounded grants more damage but requires you to keep enemies alive near your location—difficult if you’re using the spinning heavy attack often.

Getting your hands on heavy ammo in PvP is hard enough but we recommend Relentless Strikes for a little more ammo and Eager Edge for that cross-map dash potential. If you’re in six-vs-six modes, Destabilizing Rounds is a fun option as it allows you to spread Volatile to multiple targets, causing them to explode on death and healing you.

How to get Falling Guillotine in Destiny 2

A screenshot of the Spin to Win quest for the BRAVE Falling Guillotine in Destiny 2.
Completing the Spin to Win quest allows you to begin farming for the sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you don’t have one from back in Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals, Falling Guillotine’s BRAVE variant can be acquired after completing the Spin to Win quest from Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions. Once completed, you’ll be able to receive Falling Guillotine after completing Into the Light activities like Onslaught.

Attuning to the sword can grant enhanced versions of Falling Guillotine that roll with double perks, so landing that Bait and Switch and Surrounded roll is possible on the one sword as opposed to finding two separate weapons.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Hung Jury SR4 god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Hung Jury SR4 god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Bat error code in Destiny 2
Destiny 2's Dread enemies standing together and ready to fight.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to fix the Bat error code in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 character Xur.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hung Jury SR4 god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Hung Jury SR4 god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Bat error code in Destiny 2
Destiny 2's Dread enemies standing together and ready to fight.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to fix the Bat error code in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 character Xur.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others Apr 9, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com