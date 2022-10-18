Here's what you need if you don't want to worry too much about seasonal mods.

Champions are some of the most frustrating enemies to fight against in Destiny 2, and its endgame is filled with them. These enemies require specific weapons to stun, and their availability changes every season—though, luckily for players, Bungie has added intrinsic Anti-Champion capabilities to a few weapons and armor.

Anti-Champion mods are present in the seasonal artifact, and the lineup of available mods changes every season. While you may have enjoyed using Trinity Ghoul with Overload in a season, bows may not receive any Anti-Champion mods for months after, which can make some loadouts fleeting by only making them viable during each season.

Additionally, Anti-Champion mods for Special and Heavy weapons are usually few and far between each season, which makes focusing on them in higher-tier Nightfalls unreliable at best and impossible at worst.

Some Exotics, though, have added Anti-Champion functionality to the mix.

This means they don’t need specific mods to stun Champions of the corresponding type, and they don’t benefit from mods affecting their weapon type either. Eriana’s Vow, for instance, is a hand cannon with intrinsic Anti-Barrier mods—which means it will always be Anti-Barrier, even if you equip an Anti-Unstoppable or Anti-Overload mod to it.

Because of how prevalent Champions are in endgame content and how specific Nightfalls, dungeons, and raid encounters can favor specific playstyles and loadouts, having the right Anti-Champion mods is paramount to any higher-level activity in Destiny 2. And if you don’t want to rely on the Seasonal Artifact’s mods to clear most of the endgame in Destiny 2, finding weapons and armor that have intrinsic Anti-Champion mods can be invaluable for your content.

Luckily for players, Bungie has added intrinsic Anti-Champion mods for several Exotic weapons and even some pieces of armor. Here are all the Exotics with built-in Anti-Champion capabilities in Destiny 2

What weapons have intrinsic Anti-Champion mods in Destiny 2?

Exotic weapons with intrinsic Anti-Barrier mods in Destiny 2

Wish-Ender (Bow, Kinetic): Fully drawn arrows have intrinsic Anti-Barrier.

Fully drawn arrows have intrinsic Anti-Barrier. Arbalest (Linear fusion rifle, Kinetic): Arbalest can also break most shields in one hit, which doubles down on its utility in higher-end content.

Arbalest can also break most shields in one hit, which doubles down on its utility in higher-end content. Eriana’s Vow (Hand cannon, Solar, Special)

Lament (Sword, Solar): Charged attacks have intrinsic Anti-Barrier.

Exotic weapons with intrinsic Overload mods in Destiny 2

Divinity (Trace rifle, Arc)

Le Monarque (Bow, Void): perfectly timed shots have intrinsic Overload Rounds.

perfectly timed shots have intrinsic Overload Rounds. Thunderlord (Machine gun, Arc)

Exotic weapons with intrinsic Unstoppable mods in Destiny 2

Leviathan’s Breath (Bow, Heavy, Void)

Devil’s Ruin (Sidearm, Solar) : Charged fire has Anti-Unstoppable capabilities.

: Charged fire has Anti-Unstoppable capabilities. Malfeasance (Hand cannon, Kinetic): Explosions have intrinsic Unstoppable Rounds.

Exotic armor with intrinsic Anti-Champion functionality