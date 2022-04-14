Duty Bound god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Nightfall activity brings a slew of exclusive weapons for players to obtain with some luck and Adept versions of them for those who brave the Grandmaster Nightfall. Though it was vaulted with Beyond Light, Duty Bound returned in Season of the Risen, bringing a series of new perks and combinations. This gave it a series of options primarily for PvE content, with four different ways to directly boost damage and Fourth Time’s the Charm as another option (out of six possible choices in the fourth column).

With the overhaul, Duty Bound became a coveted weapon, and for more than just its novelty. With good stats and solid perks, this 600rpm might just take your Kinetic slot.

Here are our god rolls for Duty Bound to make the most out of its potential.

Duty Bound PvE god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, or Chambered Compensator (though you can’t really go wrong with any here)

Mag: Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, Flared Magwell

First perk: Triple Tap (Honorable mentions: Perpetual Motion, Stats For All)

Fourth perk: One For All, Rampage, or Vorpal Weapon (Honorable mention: Fourth Time’s the Charm).

Duty Bound PvP god roll:

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Mag: Accurized Rounds

First perk: Steady Hands or Perpetual Motion

Fourth perk: Rampage

The Duty Bound PvE god roll takes advantage of the large suite of PvE perks it has, offering a series of avenues to maximize raw damage or prolong fire with Fourth Time’s the Charm. For the PvE god roll, we went with three choices that improve Duty Bound’s recoil control and stability. The weapon doesn’t really need that much extra range or handling, so we felt the recoil was the most noticeable improvement. For magazines, we went with mag size or reload speed as well.

As for the PvE perks, Duty Bound has a series of good options to choose from, and any combination that doesn’t involve Compulsive Reloader, Zen Moment, Steady Hands, or Dynamic Sway Reduction will likely be worth using. We picked Triple Tap on our god roll to refill your mag back up, but Perpetual Motion and Stats For All offer a boost to several stats and have simple triggers.

For the PvP god roll, we went with as much range as possible in the parts. Duty Bound doesn’t have PvP-specific perks like Quickdraw or Snapshot Sights, though, so Steady Hands and Perpetual Motion are the natural choices in the third column. Out of the perks in column four, Rampage has the most consistent trigger in the Crucible, so that one is also an easy choice.

If you’re looking to know what works and why, though, here’s a breakdown of Duty Bound’s perks so you know what can go to Banshee-44 and what goes in your vault.

First perk column

Triple Tap, Perpetual Motion, and Stats For All

Triple Tap is more effective on snipers or linear fusion rifles, but Duty Bound can still get some benefit out of it. It refills a bullet every third precision shot, so in practice, it gives you more bullets to shoot without reloading. Duty Bound is also one of the few weapons that can roll Triple Tap and Fourth Time’s the Charm at the same time, which opens up for fun, even if gimmicky, perk combinations.

Perpetual Motion and Stats For All, on the other hand, will boost a series of attributes and will have a fairly consistent uptime. So if you’re looking for functionality, these two might be more useful. Choosing between them is a matter of taste, though.

Steady Hands, Zen Moment

Steady Hands is a solid quality-of-life perk, increasing handling for all weapons after a kill. This means quick ADS and weapon swaps, so this perk shouldn’t be underestimated. It may not be as coveted as the other three above it, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad.

Zen Moment, on the other hand, improves stability as you deal damage, but it brings more utility to controller players. It’s still a solid perk, but it’s not as desirable as the other ones on the list.

Compulsive Reloader

This is one of the few perks that make Duty Bound’s perk pool less than perfect. Compulse Reloader, at least in its release state alongside Season of the Risen, only activates for the first 30 percent of your magazine, so you’re better off going with anything else on this list.

Second perk column

Rampage, One For All, and Vorpal Weapon

This trio is among the best damage-boosting perks in Destiny 2 and Duty Bound can roll with any of them. Rampage needs a kill to activate and stacks up to three times, giving you 10/21/33 percent damage depending on how many stacks you have, lasting up to five seconds and stacking every kill. Its effectiveness falls off in Grandmaster Nightfalls or content where kills are less frequent, but it’s still an excellent perk for all-around use and a top-tier choice.

One For All provides a larger damage buff than Rampage (a flat 35 percent) for longer if you shoot three different enemies in quick succession. Duty Bound can also roll Stats For All, giving you the benefits of two perks with a single trigger.

Vorpal Weapon, on the other hand, gives you a 20-percent damage buff when shooting at a Champion, Major, or boss. Though Vorpal won’t have much uptime in your garden-variety low-end activities, its usefulness increases exponentially in Nightfalls and higher-level raids.

Frenzy and Fourth Time’s The Charm

Frenzy and Fourth Time’s The Charm are definitely good choices, though they don’t pack as much firepower as our top three choices. Frenzy activates after 12 seconds in combat and gives a 15-percent damage boost as long as you’re in combat after it procs, while Fourth Time’s the Charm refunds two bullets every four precision hits. They’re good, but their benefits are still second to the flat damage from Rampage, One For All, or Vorpal Weapon.

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction isn’t necessarily a bad perk, but it’s up against tough competition. It makes your weapon more accurate as long as you’re holding the trigger, and that effect pales in comparison to the higher damage numbers you’ll get from the rest of the choices.