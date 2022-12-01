Destiny 2’s season 19 Artifact mods include returning favorites and new experiments

Destiny 2’s season 19 isn’t out yet, but players have an idea of what type of Artifact mods they can equip starting on Dec. 6.

In today’s This Week at Bungie blog post, the Destiny 2 team outlined some of the Artifact mods coming to the game next season. Though the list doesn’t give a full rundown of each Anti-Champion mod, Bungie teased the return of Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, as well as a returning favorite from Season of the Risen and a tweaked version of an overperformer from Season of the Splicer.

“The Season 19 artifact will have anti-Champion mods for Hand Cannons, Scout Rifles, Bows, Pulse Rifles, Auto Rifles, and Submachine Guns, as well as the return of the Unstoppable Grenade Launcher mod,” the blog post reads. Though Bungie didn’t specifically outline which weapons will work on each champion, there is a wealth of options for all weapon types.

The one mod Bungie specifically mentioned is Unstoppable Grenade Launcher, which allows grenade launchers to stun Unstoppable Champions. Based on its functioning during Season of the Splicer, this will work on Heavy and Special grenade launchers alike and opens up plenty of loadout options for players.

Having access to an Anti-Champion mod that can go on your Heavy or Special opens up several options. The once-ubiquitous Anarchy could see a return, while Special grenade launchers with Blinding Grenades and even the Witherhoard Exotic are bound to see even more usage thanks to their utility.

As far as other returning mods go, players can expect the stellar Lucent Finisher, which generates Heavy ammo upon finishing a Hive Knight or a Champion. A modified version of Breach and Clear, which weakened enemies on a grenade hit, is also on the way—though it’s “designed to interact with the Void 3.0 rework,” according to Bungie.

Bungie is also stepping into uncharted territory with some new stat-based mods. “Be on the lookout for artifact mods for the chest and leg slots that grant bonuses to resilience and mobility, respectively,” the blog post reads. The team even mentioned a helmet mod that increases airborne effectiveness and the Monochromatic Maestro class item mod, which “rewards you generously for using weapons and subclasses that match their damage types.”

Anti-Champion mods are a vital part of a Destiny 2 season. Most endgame activities have Champions, and defeating them requires players to have the right mods on their weapons or a weapon with intrinsic Anti-Champion functionality. Since most of the endgame—including Master raids, Master dungeons, and Master/Grandmaster Nightfalls—has Champions, having the right tools for the job is essential. And season 19 might just provide them.

Even players who may not engage in the endgame can find themselves in need of good Champion mods. Hero and Legend Nightfalls also have Champions, and anyone who wants to farm Legend or Master Lost Sectors for rerolls on their Exotic gear will also need to bring some Anti-Champion mods.

Players can get the full list of seasonal mods when Destiny 2’s still-unnamed season 19 releases on Dec. 6.