Destiny 2’s season 17 trailer releases early, gives Guardians first look at ‘Haunted’ storyline

The long-awaited trailer for Destiny 2‘s season 17 released tonight, hours ahead of its scheduled launch. The trailer gives fans a look at what to expect from the new season when it kicks off tomorrow—including the storyline, a familiar theme, and the next class to be reworked.

The Season of the Haunted trailer shows a focus on Hive and The Darkness, with the return of Calus and a series of Nightmares on the loose. Lastly, the promo art at the end also shows the Crown of Sorrow, an artifact with dreadful power that foreshadows another angle for the storyline.

The new cinematic went up after Sony released a Japanese version of the trailer, prompting Bungie to publish the official English-language version of it shortly after.

“Driven by an insatiable lust for power, Calus seeks the approval of a new master,” the video description reads. “His once-opulent ship, now derelict and corrupted, has returned to our galaxy—its sights set on the power promised by the Pyramid ship lying dormant on the Moon.”

Calus’ Leviathan will also form a connection with the Pyramid, according to the description, which will raise Nightmares that “threaten to torment any who dare intervene.”

In addition to the overtones of the story, Season of the Haunted will have two different activities: Nightmare Containment and a weekly Sever mission, which will make up a core part of the gameplay loop. The official seasonal page also gives fans a taste of some returning weapons straight out of Calus’ armory, as well new weapons to use when Season of the Haunted releases tomorrow.