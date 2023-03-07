Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race will be broadcast on Twitch Rivals

Destiny’s age-old Race to World First is getting a new stage when the Root of Nightmares raid goes live this Friday, March 10. The competition to see who will be the first squad to clear the new activity will be broadcast live on Twitch Rivals, the developer confirmed today.

Previous Raid Races offered a multitude of ways for players to keep up with their favorite players. Individual participants are also bound to broadcast their perspectives, and community figures even host their own viewing parties for the competition. The partnership with Twitch Rivals, however, offers a quick, consolidated way for all fans to enjoy the race through the Root of Nightmares raid in Neomuna.

The best of the best will be put to the test.



The Root of Nightmares World First Race begins Friday on @TwitchRivals, starting at 8:30AM PT on March 10.



🏁 https://t.co/jVpOkau1OH pic.twitter.com/w6SnuYTEaA — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 7, 2023

The Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race kicks off at 11am CT on Friday, March 10, and the Twitch Rivals broadcast kicks off at 10:30am CT. The Friday release is a departure from the usual Saturday schedule. Bungie used this model for the King’s Fall raid launch after Vow of the Disciple’s debut was marred by technical difficulties.

Being broadcast on Twitch Rivals is a new addition to the Root of Nightmares Raid Race, but that’s not the only novelty this time around. Bungie will also keep contest mode enabled for 48 hours instead of the usual 24, which should make it less straining for players who want to clear the raid on day one.

Though the Raid Race will be over before the timer, the contest mode for Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid will last for 48 hours. This means players have two days to take a shot at completing the raid on day one (and day two)—and grab a prestigious emblem as a reward.

The extension of contest mode also means all players who attempt to enter the Root of Nightmares raid while it’s active will be faced with a higher-difficulty version of the raid. Guardians who want to attempt it at the regular difficulty will have to wait until contest mode ends at 11am CT on Sunday, March 12, but can get drops for that week until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

Players can dive into the Root of Nightmares Raid Race this Friday, March 10 starting at 10:30am CT on the Twitch Rivals broadcast.