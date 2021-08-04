Destiny 2’s PvP will finally receive new maps, modes in 2022 and beyond

Destiny 2’s long-dormant Crucible PvP mode will receive new maps and modes starting in 2022.

The information was revealed in a long Twitter thread by Destiny 2’s assistant game director Joe Blackburn, who spoke candidly about the Crucible and how it’s been such a work-in-progress of late. Season 15 of Destiny 2 is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, and while it will include some revamping to Trials of Osiris, further additions will begin in season 16.

Ahead of the showcase this month, I wanted to take a little time to talk about Destiny PVP. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

“New maps take time to get right, so to open the faucet for season 16, the team is working on porting two vaulted Destiny 2 maps to be compatible with our engine updates,” Blackburn said. “After reprised maps in season 16, season 17 will come with a brand-new map. There are a bunch of new environments in Destiny 2, and we’re excited to start bringing them into the Crucible.”

Additionally, Blackburn said once those three maps are added to the rotation in seasons 16 and 17, a Destiny 1 map will be remastered and added to Destiny 2 for the first time starting in season 18. New maps have not been added to the game since the Shadowkeep expansion in October 2019 and others were removed from the game with Beyond Light last year.

Maps are just part of the equation, however. Blackburn confirmed that new modes, and a returning mode from Destiny 1 called Rift, are being looked at for further new additions to the game.

“First, the team is investigating getting Rift in Destiny 2 next year,” he said. “It’s been too long since we’ve dunked on some guardians. The Destiny sandbox has sped up in Destiny 2, so right now the team is validating that the mode still holds up with our new gameplay.”

Blackburn closed out the thread by saying that the team is looking at “what other broad systemic improvements the PvP ecosystem needs.”

More information about Destiny 2’s future will be revealed in a showcase livestream on Aug. 24, the same day that season 15 begins.