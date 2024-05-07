Destiny 2’s previous expansions unlocked for limited time in run up to The Final Shape

Destiny 2 continues to carry forward the momentum generated by the hugely successful launch of Into The Light, this time making three expansions—Shadowkeep, Beyond Light and The Witch Queen—free to play until The Final Shape launches on June 4.

Recommended Videos

The offer was announced today as it went live. The goal is clear: priming new Destiny 2 players for The Final Shape’s story by allowing them to experience the plot threads that led to the current moment for themselves. The limited-time offer even includes all of the current seasons. Lightfall’s absence from the list is certainly odd in its own right, but PlayStation Plus members can exclusively enjoy similar access to it as well.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity, even if just for The Witch Queen alone. Image via Bungie

Despite content such as the campaigns being open to all players for only the brief period between May 7 and June 4, any expansion or seasonal gear that players earn during that time will be theirs to keep even after the offer expires. That makes the incentives for free players twofold. It’s an offer worth capitalizing on to experience some of Destiny 2’s strongest narrative work via The Witch Queen, as well as a way to net yourself some of the incredibly strong weapons that have released over the past few years.

Some of those weapons, like Cataclysmic and Commemoration, are otherwise locked behind the expansion’s raids, which will similarly be available to all players throughout this time. Between the influx of new and returning players with Into The Light and the success of the new Fireteam Finder system, there’s nothing stopping even solo players from pouncing on the chance to get these guns.

For the veterans who’ve been there and done that with all of the expansions on offer, there’s still plenty to sink your teeth into. Today also saw the release of three new PvP maps for Destiny 2—a much needed injection of content into The Crucible that has been long deprived of new arenas as Bungie focused its efforts on reworking the foundations of the sandbox.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more