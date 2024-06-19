Destiny 2’s newest raid has already been annihilated by speedrunners

It wouldn’t be a pinnacle endgame activity in Destiny 2 if players weren’t tearing it apart and making it look like a cakewalk within days of release.

Salvation’s Edge, the newest raid in Destiny 2’s DLC The Final Shape, was released just under two weeks ago, and players are already speedrunning it faster than it took every team to finish the first encounter on opening day.

That was quick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took the world first team 19 hours to finish the raid on day one, and now, the record for the speedrun sits at just over 25 minutes. And that number will easily get lower over time, but for now, the run is still a sight to behold.

The newest run was uploaded by raid speedrunner Vortex and their team, and it’s a fun watch for anyone who’s played and struggled in Salvation’s Edge, which is basically everybody.

The strategies of a Destiny 2 speedrunning team are always interesting to behold. For example, the players use swords to traverse large areas that would otherwise take longer to move across and do things like return to orbit to skip past certain traversal sections, too. Their decision-making is all about what’s the fastest way to complete a goal and what weapon, super, grenade, etc., to use to maximize DPS in boss fights.

Salvation’s Edge is heavy on the mechanics and puzzle-solving, though, so some encounters can only be optimized so much. Some of them rely heavily on RNG and quick reaction time, so it will be fun to watch the world record pace get quicker over time with all that the new raid has to offer.

I, for one, will be taking a look at the players’ loadouts to see what I could or should be using in Salvation’s Edge as I chase down the Euphony exotic linear fusion rifle as a random drop.

