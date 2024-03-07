Destiny 2’s most popular weapons could make surprise return in Into the Light update

Multiple sunset weapons have already made their way back into Destiny 2. This time, though, we might see some of the biggest names in the Destiny 2 weapon sandbox returning to active duty.

Recommended Videos

On March 5, Destiny 2 players noticed an interesting addition to the Eververse Calendar, a third-party app that shows which items will be sold in the Eververse store during the season. Namely, players found two ornaments for The Recluse ritual submachine gun, Necrosis and Itsy-Bitsy Spider, as well as the Great White ornament for the Hammerhead machine gun from Season of the Forge.

You’re as beautiful as the day I lost you. Image via Bungie

Both The Recluse and the Hammerhead were some of the most popular weapons in Destiny 2 before sunsetting happened with the Beyond Light expansion. If you’ve been playing the game back then, you probably remember how dominant The Recluse was in PvP.

The addition of these ornaments to the Eververse store hints that both weapons will likely return later during Season of the Wish. While we don’t know for sure, the weapons could be released with the Into the Light update set to go live in April 2024, as it’ll be a major free content update leading to The Final Shape expansion and a great opportunity to bring back beloved weapons.

It’s also possible that more sunset weapons will make a surprise return. Fans suggested Into the Light could bring back “a bunch of ‘best of’ weapons from Destiny 2’s life cycle,” and were quick to name the weapons they wanted to see again. The most popular ones included the Perfect Paradox shotgun from Curse of Osiris in Season of Dawn and the Blast Furnace pulse rifle from Season of the Forge. Considering Destiny 2 will get Season of Dawn ornaments as a Flashback bundle in the Eververse, we’re hoping we’ll see all the listed weapons return at some point.

The returning weapons will likely receive a technical makeover—they’ll need reprised stats and perks to fit into the current meta and work well with the 3.0 subclass system, which was introduced after their sunsetting. The Recluse probably won’t annihilate PvP this time, but it’ll be great to see it and other weapons returning after such a long time.