Destiny 2’s Guardian Games event returns next week with its best reward yet—the Skimmer, a new vehicle type

Surf's up!
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:27 am
Destiny 2 Guardian Games hoverboard sparrow
Image via Bungie

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games event is returning in just a few days, and it’s bringing its coolest and most important reward yet—an entirely new vehicle class called the Skimmer.

For the first time in Destiny‘s nearly 10-year history, the vehicle slot will be refreshed by the hoverboard-like vehicle, the first of which can be earned for free as part of Guardian Games: All-Stars, which runs from March 5 to 26.

Destiny 2 Skimmer vehicle
Ready to hang 10? Image via Bungie

“Skimmers will live in the same slot as your Sparrows and can be used to do tricks, grind rails, or just stylishly skim around looking incredibly cool,” Bungie said.

The Allstar Vector Skimmer is only the first of its kind, with more to come to the game soon, including one “inspired by a beloved Destiny weapon” coming to the Eververse store next week as well. To earn the free Skimmer, players only need to complete the “Drop In” quest from Eva Levante.

Guardian Games tasks each of Destiny’s three classes with facing off against each other in a friendly competition. Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters will team up with Guardians of their own class to earn medallions and bank them in the tower to see which class reigns supreme.

Each class has won Guardian Games once since its inception in 2020, but the Titans became the first two-time winning class in 2023 after players banded together in honor of the late Lance Reddick, the voice of Titan Vanguard Commander Zavala.

Guardian Games: All-Stars will also introduce a new armor set for each class, along with a new Memento, and a new heavy grenade launcher called Hullabaloo. Previous Guardian Games weapons Taraxippos and The Title can also be earned again.

All the information about this year’s Guardian Games can be found on the Bungie blog.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.