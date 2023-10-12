Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost returns with new focusing system and revamped rewards

With Halloween right around the corner, players have been hotly anticipating the return of Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event to get into an appropriately spooky mood for the holiday. In today’s This Week in Destiny blog, Bungie dropped the first details about what players can expect from the event’s 2023 iteration, revealing that it’s undergoing some fairly significant updates when it launches next week.

Haunted Sectors will be making a return as the event activity again but will now offer an alternatively higher difficulty option called Legend Haunted Sectors. For braving the trials and tribulations of the Legend mode, players will receive a higher drop chance for a new event currency, Eerie Engrams. Taking the lessons learnt from other focused loot pursuit tools in Destiny 2, Eva Levante gives players the ability to focus these Eerie Engrams into deterministic rewards throughout the event.

This Week In Destiny:



👻 Festival of the Lost 2023 details

⚔ PvP strike team update

🖼 The Craftening Emblem

🛵 Sparrow speed updates in S23



📰 https://t.co/0kY5Ih221E pic.twitter.com/nwlrlKGgki — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) October 12, 2023

Those deterministic rewards don’t just account for Festival of the Lost loot, like the new Acosmic grenade launcher, either. Taking a page out of Rahool’s book, Eva Levante also has options for Exotic armor focusing with the Eerie Engrams. For 2500 Candy, players will have access to a plethora of Exotic armor, which includes armor they haven’t earned previously. If you’re still missing Osmiomancy Gloves or Renewal Grasp from The Witch Queen, this is your chance to get it through a reasonable cheap limited-time offer.

You can still crack open Eerie Engrams individually at no cost to earn the usual slate of rewards, but Hocus Focusing will make it a lot easier to get the rolls you want of the Festival of the Lost weaponry before it goes away at the end of the event.

One of the most surprising new inclusions, though, is an event-limited Memento. Not only is this the first of its kind, but Destiny 2 hasn’t even received a new Memento since the release of the original batch in season 16 for Gambit, Nightfalls and Trials of Osiris. The Festival of the Lost Memento will be a random drop from Eerie Engrams, but the text in the blog implies its acquisition may also be tied into event Triumphs as well. The Memento in question paints your crafted weapon in a pure black, textured to mimic leather, which will undoubtedly be a hit with many player’s cosmetic sensibilities.

As expected, Festival of the Lost will also debut the new insect-themed armor for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks the community voted for as the new Halloween skins earlier this year. Like the event cosmetics that have come before them, these will be available in the shop for both Silver and a hefty Bright Dust price for those that want a wardrobe that’s appropriately creepy for their Haunted Sector runs.

Festival of the Lost begins next week on Oct. 17 with the weekly reset. While an end date hasn’t been officially confirmed, it will more than likely follow suit with last year’s event and run for three weeks through to Nov. 7.

About the author