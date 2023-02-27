The worst exotic armors for Titans in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s suite of exotic armors is full of some incredibly bad-ass pieces that help bring a Guardian’s game to the next level.

Since you can only equip one exotic armor piece at a time, there are always going to be winners and losers, and choices need to be made. Some choices are easier than others because a lot of the armors in the game just don’t cut it when it comes to building a loadout.

For Titans, the frontline defenders who punch as hard as they protect, there is a slew of armors to use for the game’s several subclasses. Some are great, and some, well, not so much.

Here are some exotic Titan armors in Destiny 2 that could probably use a buff or a full-fledged rework.

The worst Titan exotic armor in Destiny 2

One-Eyed Mask

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Vengeance – Highlights the target who dares to damage you. Track down and destroy them for an overshield.

It still feels weird seeing this armor on a list like this, but it fits. The once-dominant PvP helmet is now a shell of its former self after a much-deserved nerf, and it currently finds itself rendered useless in any mode.

Precious Scars

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Kintsugi – Final blows from weapons with a damage type matching your subclass energy create a burst of healing around you. After reviving or being revived, you gain an aura that provides overshields to you and nearby allies.

The healing done by this incredibly ugly helmet is not substantial enough to make it worth using in an activity where it would be useful, such as Grandmaster Nightfalls. There are just way better options out there in the helmet slot or exotics in general for Titans.

Citan’s Ramparts

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Assault Barricade – You and your allies can shoot through your Towering Barricade, which has reduced health and duration.

This armor perk sounds very cool in theory, but Titans quickly learn just how useless the ability actually is outside of occasional occurrences in the Crucible.

Icefall Mantle

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Glacial Guard – Replaces your Barricade ability with a personal overshield. When you activate your Barricade, you create a burst around yourself that slows combatants. While you have the overshield, you are slowed and Barricade does not recharge.

The cons are not worth the pro in this scenario. The slowing effect that these gauntlets leave whenever you use your class ability is not worth the trade-off, especially considering there are many other ways to grant overshields in the game.

Armamentarium

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: And Another Thing – Gain an additional grenade charge.

In the early days of Destiny 2, this chest piece was pretty handy. But now that Discipline builds and cooldown recharges are a thing, you can just as easily have a grenade at the ready quite often without having to use an exotic slot on it.

Peacekeepers

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Mecha Holster – Reloads stowed submachine guns and allows you to ready them instantly. Improves your handling with submachine guns and your movement while wielding one. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of submachine guns.

We heard you like submachine guns so we built an armor around submachine guns while you run around with your submachine gun. This armor is just way, way too specific, but it’s nice if you have an SMG you really, really love.

Peregrine Greaves

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Peregrine Strike – All shoulder charge abilities (Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash) deal bonus damage when activated in the air. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

You’ve played against this Titan in Crucible. They’re the one running into a wall to charge up their Shoulder Charge and try and one-shot you from around a corner. Don’t be that Guardian.