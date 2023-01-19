Destiny 2 will finally auto-dismantle blue drops starting next week

Getting blue drops will be rarer than an Exotic in Destiny 2 starting next week—if you’ve hit the soft cap, that is.

Starting in next week’s patch, blue Engrams will stop dropping in the world to players who reached the soft cap, according to today’s This Week At Bungie blog post. Instead of getting the drop itself, players will receive the equivalent amount of Glimmer, a long-requested change due to the sheer volume of blue drops that can drop even from a short session. To accommodate the changes, Bungie is tweaking Gunsmith reputation by 25 percent from other sources, which should compensate for the loss of reputation from dismantling blues.

Blue drops have been a long-standing topic in the community. They are common and can drop randomly from enemies, public events, patrols, and activity completions, so guardians can easily walk out with an inventory full of blue drops instead of the Legendary ones they aimed for. Most blue drops are also vastly inferior to their higher-rarity counterparts, meaning they have little use outside of taking up valuable space.

Blue drops can also take up space on the Postmaster, occasionally pushing out valuable items players have stashed there. Since the Postmaster can only accommodate 21 items, an unexpected surplus of blue drops (both in the inventory and in the Postmaster) could end up deleting high-priority items such as Ascendant Shards.

Players have long requested a tool to dismantle blues. Just last week, global community lead Cozmo23 posted a thread on Reddit asking for quality-of-life changes fans would like to see. Auto-dismantling blues was mentioned in some shape or form in numerous comments on the thread.

Despite their general lack of utility, though, blues could also serve as infusion fodder, allowing players to infuse at-level drops (which scale up to the Powerful cap) without destroying their Legendary items. Blues are also used to level before the soft cap, where any drop can boost your Power Level, which is why Bungie is only dismantling blues for players who reach the soft cap—which should happen once per expansion.