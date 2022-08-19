Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris returns | When does Trials of Osiris start?

This limited-time mode returns every week, except when there are other events going on.

Trials of Osiris is the pinnacle of Destiny 2‘s “PvP-verse,” as Bungie called the Crucible. This cutthroat mode is only available on weekends and it will feature the same map each week, giving players plenty of time to develop their favorite strategies. Going Flawless in Trials is an experience reserved for some of the best guardians in the system, and it comes with rewards to match.

To reach the Lighthouse, players need seven wins without losing a single match (or with one loss, if players picked the Passage of Mercy). Doing so will grant players an Adept version of one of the Trials weapons (which rotates each week) and Ascendant Shards, and the Lighthouse chest has a chance of dropping a sparrow and Ghost as well.

Even players who don’t go Flawless can get Trials-exclusive weapons and armor from Saint-14—who has his own reward track—and from Trials Engrams, which can drop from match completions and are guaranteed to drop every rank-up with Saint.

Unlike other Crucible modes, Trials of Osiris isn’t available all the time. Trials rotates in every Friday reset (5pm UTC/12pm CT without accounting for time zones) and rotates out every Tuesday, matching the schedule of Xûr, the Nine’s intergalactic peddler. This differs from Iron Banner, for instance, which only stays available for one week at a time and has been going on twice each season.

Though Trials is available almost every Friday, some in-game events may also shift its availability. Trials of Osiris will never be on rotation in the first week of a season or during Iron Banner weeks, for instance, and won’t be available during raid launches either. With that in mind, here’s when players can expect the next Trials of Osiris.

When does Trials of Osiris start in Destiny 2?

The first Trials of Osiris of season 18 will have a late start and kick off on Sept. 16. The first week of the season traditionally doesn’t have Trials of Osiris enabled, while the third week of season 18 will also have Iron Banner, which means Trials will take a break that week. The team decided not to run Trials on week two, however, pushing the mode’s start date for almost a month after season 18 started.

Here are the weeks that should have Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2‘s season 18 barring any extraordinary circumstances. Dates refer to the Friday reset, when Trials enters the Crucible rotation, and assume season 18 will have 13 weeks like Season of the Haunted. The Friday reset takes place at 5pm UTC/12pm CT.