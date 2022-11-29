Destiny 2 slumps to new Steam low off the back of Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 fans have had their say against the most recent Season of Plunder release, and the numbers don’t lie. Season of Plunder started on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and still has a week left before it’s finished, but the title’s player count has already slumped to a new low.

This only includes the Steam player count, so Xbox and PlayStation haven’t been included in these numbers, but the numbers aren’t looking crash hot.

The 18th Season of Destiny 2 hasn’t kept users playing, with one of the most recent peak player counts barely scratching the surface in comparison to its all-time peak player count of over 292,000.

This month’s player count has dropped 32 percent from the one prior, with October already being another 32 percent drop from September.

The 24-hour peak player count as of Nov. 28 was at a lowly 37,918.

This is the lowest Destiny 2 player count on Steam has been in a very long time. https://t.co/3sykyewWrv pic.twitter.com/AskKP80LfX — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) November 28, 2022

Clearly, based on the statistics, the addition of the new Season of Plunder event in Destiny 2 brought players into the game again—as season’s usually do—but it also seems to be the reason players aren’t returning months later.

August brought a 29 percent increase from the previous month, with September also bringing a large portion of players back onto PCs.

With the end of the Season of Plunder in sight, there’s a chance the next event could set things straight.

The story, in Season of Plunder, sees players working together with Spider, Drifter, Mithrax, and Eido as they search through Eramis to find the Fallen Crews. This is clearly one of the biggest flops in the game’s history, as the title is currently recording its lowest player count of all time on PCs.

Destiny 2’s current Steam player count isn’t breaking any records, so tell your friends to hop on their PCs and get back into it to pump those numbers back up!