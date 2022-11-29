Destiny 2 shows magic space zombie tea and a hint to Neptune in Season of Plunder ending cutscene

The final cutscene in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder officially went live today, wrapping up the dreaded season’s story and setting the stage for new developments in the narrative—though not in the way most fans expected.

The ending cutscene ties into the Eliksni Quarter community event, the seasonal story, and a loose end from last year. With the Vanguard helping the Eliksni of the Last City, Mithrax found the time to study the relics of Nezarec, which guardians have collected throughout the season. The Kell of House Light brewed a tea made out of Nezarec’s remains and infused it with Darkness, which he then gave to Osiris.

The drink woke up the old Ghostless Warlock, who was in a coma since the end of Season of the Lost. Savathûn took over Osiris’ body early into Beyond Light and posed as him for most of that year, and the exorcism at the end of the 15th season drove Savathûn away from his body. Osiris was in a coma since, though Mithrax’s tea restored his consciousness. The beverage also “let him remember Savathûn’s thoughts and fears as if they were his own,” the cutscene says, and Osiris would tell the Vanguard of a secret power hidden in Neptune.

Neptune is the location of Neomuna, a city that will feature in Destiny 2 as Lightfall’s unique destination. Osiris hinting at Neptune, especially so close to the next season and following a breadcrumb from Savathûn, is bound to point players toward a story hook for the next season, which will help set the stage for Lightfall.

Players who follow leaks and data-mined information may have stumbled upon this cutscene earlier, though. The cutscene surfaced online around two weeks ago, giving fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the ending. Those who didn’t hunt down the leaks, however, were bound to be surprised: the Relics played a large role within the Season of Plunder story, though Osiris wasn’t as much of a common sight. The story largely focused on Mithrax, Eido, and Eramis—whom the Witness broke out of her block of ice in Europa—so using the products of eight weeks of Relic-gathering (and almost as many of waiting) to bring back Osiris can feel disconcerting.

The cutscene also marks the last story development in Season of Plunder, meaning players can finally put the season to rest. Destiny 2’s 18th season came under fire for a myriad of issues, including its story and its main seasonal activity.

With the last week of Season of Plunder kicking off today, though, players can expect more content coming in. Just don’t drink anything Mithrax offers you.