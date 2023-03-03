There’s nothing quite like a new raid experience in Destiny 2.

The hype around the world’s first race is just the start of the excitement on the weekend of a new raid. Players all around the world group up with their teams to try and take down the next big bad boss in the franchise all in an attempt to get the best possible gear drops.

In Destiny 2’s raids, there are no better drops than the raid exotic. Each raid comes with its own unique exotic weapon, and Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid Root of Nightmares is no different. And thanks to a new datamine, you can now see it in action before the raid is released.

Read on below if you want to know more about the new raid exotic coming to Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid exotic leak

Raid exotics are some of the most memorable weapons in Destiny’s history. Classic guns like the Vex Mythoclast from Vault of Glass, Touch of Malice from King’s Fall, Divinity from Garden of Salvation, or Eyes of Tomorrow from Deep Stone Crypt all have their place in Destiny’s lore.

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, the new raid has its own weapon, and it looks like it could be one of the most unique ones yet.

The new raid-exclusive exotic in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares raid appears to be a shotgun with dual element capabilities by the looks of it. It’s also reportedly a Kinetic weapon, and not an Energy weapon, which makes it truly unique.

According to the footage posted by the dataminer and picked up by YouTubers like TeeGlizzy in the video above, the Root of Nightmares raid exotic is a shotgun capable of dealing both Solar and Stasis damage. This would be the first shotgun raid exotic since Legend of Acrius from the Leviathan raid, which launched with Destiny 2 in 2017.

It’s unclear how this new shotgun is obtained, but if it follows the pattern of previous Destiny 2 raid exotics, it will likely only be available as a random drop from the final boss of the Root of Nightmares raid. The video in question is also unconfirmed, so it could potentially be an elaborate fake.

Not much else is known about the new raid exotic, including what its name is, and just what it’s really capable of. But we should know more about the new raid exotic in a few days when Root of Nightmares launches on March 10.