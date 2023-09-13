Destiny 2 players slam ‘outrageous’ price of old season pass items

With Destiny 2’s weekly reset on Sept. 12, Bungie brought back some of the cosmetics from Season of the Worthy. Only this time, they are paid items in the Eververse store.

It’s a nice opportunity to buy the items you missed out on, but the pricing of those items left some players frustrated. All items combined cost $59 as opposed to the $10 Season Pass they were available in originally.

In the older TWID post, Bungie announced Seasonal Flashbacks. During weeks four, five, and six of a season, some items from previous Season Passes will appear in the Everserse for players to grab.

Some fans highlighted that the prices of Seasonal Flashback cosmetics are in line with the rest of the items of the same type. Others mentioned that a $10 Season Pass granted access to the rewards, but to actually earn them you had to engage with the game during that season.

This left some players in a position where they bought the Season Pass but haven’t earned all the rewards and now have to pay full price for the Seasonal Flashback.

Despite that, players agree the current pricing of the Eververse items is an overkill. “Can we not act like the prices for the normal price line in the Eververse store aren’t ridiculous?” one Redditor commented.

During the season, you can earn an ornament set for all three in-game classes through the Season Pass. But in the Seasonal Flashback, the same armor sets are sold separately, for $15 each.

Another Redditor reminded us how shaders in Destiny 2 used to be earnable but are now $10 in the store. The same goes for other items available in the Eververse store. Multiple emotes in Destiny 2 cost over $10.

While the pricing is unlikely to change, the topic of prices for cosmetic items in Destiny 2 will likely remain a hot topic for a while.

