Destiny 2 players rally for ‘useless’ perk to be removed from the game entirely

It seems that Bungie’s woes after the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall isn’t over yet as players rally around for the perk “Full Auto Trigger System” to be removed from the game entirely.

A Reddit post is picking up steam as lots of players flock to voice their confusion regarding the perk. The original poster laid out their thoughts about the perk and how it’s already redundant due to the “Full Auto” option available under the gameplay settings of the game. This got them asking what’s the point of the Full Auto Trigger System perk at all?

Redditors also poked fun at the perk saying that maybe if you turned the Full Auto option on in the settings and then used this perk, the perk will evolve to fuller auto. Then on to the fullest of autos.

Bungie isn’t a stranger to criticism when it comes to Destiny 2. The recent Lightfall release is a testament to that, and their perk system is not safe from this criticism. Not counting the Full Auto Trigger System perk, they have several perks that seem like they do the exact same thing but actually don’t.

The perks Firefly and Dragonfly are good examples. Firefly causes a solar explosion and Dragonfly causes an elemental damage explosion. If the weapon in which the Dragonfly is present is a solar weapon, this also creates a solar explosion. While Firefly has an additional increase in reload speed, the explosions are far too similar in visuals to be able to distinguish whether it came from a Firefly-perked weapon or a Dragonfly-perked weapon.

Needless to say, Bungie has a lot more things to do with the perk system of Destiny 2. A little clean-up here and there wouldn’t hurt.