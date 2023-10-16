Destiny 2 players discover potentially game-breaking new glitch

It’s been only a few weeks after the so-called “Craftening” ended, and Destiny 2 players are already discovering new ways to break the game. This new glitch is not as game-breaking (yet) but is still quite fun as it can stop many moving parts of the game’s environment.

On Oct. 16, Destiny 2 creator LUCKYY 10P posted a video showcasing a bug that stopped multiple animated objects in the game. He mentioned that this glitch has been in the game for some time but has been increasing in popularity lately.

The glitch revolves around Warlock’s Void aspect, Chaos Accelerant, paired with the Magnetic Grenade. The aspect allows you to overcharge the grenade, and once you throw it at the moving object, it will immediately stop for the rest of the game.

This can affect multiple things in the game, from the central spinning platform on the Crucible’s Anomaly map to round moving paths on Gambit’s Deep Six map. LUCKYY showed that you can even stop moving arches in the middle of Neomuna’s Zephyr Concourse area.

And while in activities like Gambit, you only care about it until the match is over, in patrol zones I’d assume the objects will stay bugged until the server shuts down or resets.

There are certain things this glitch does not affect, though. According to the community members in the comments, things like the moving boat in the Lightblade strike are not affected by the grenade, possibly because the boat was hard-coded to move as you can’t progress the strike without it.

This glitch can give you an advantage in certain PvE and PvP activities if used properly. Keep in mind that it can also ruin things just as easily for you and your team so don’t just go off throwing Magnetic Grenades left and right.

This glitch will likely be fixed by Bungie in the upcoming weeks, but in the meantime, you have another thing to mess around with.

