Destiny 2 players are thrilled to see this Exotic weapon return

The new season in Destiny 2 means new story missions, activities, legendary, and most importantly Exotic weapons. On Nov. 16, Bungie revealed the seasonal Exotic weapon coming in Season of the Wish, and some of you may recognize it.

In This Week in Destiny blog post on Nov. 16, Bungie went over all the changes that will arrive to Destiny 2 in Season 23 and re-introduced players to the Dragon’s Breath Exotic rocket launcher, which will be available in the season pass. Considering the next season will be all about Ahamkara dragons, it’s quite a fitting Exotic.

Many veterans will remember Dragon’s Breath from Destiny 1, but as with any reprised weapon, this rocket launcher got a makeover with new perks. The launcher’s Exotic intrinsic perk, Burn the World, adds a fuel counter that passively replenishes up to five stacks. Firing consumes the stacks and rockets “embed themselves in struck targets causing Scorch damage and periodically ejecting incendiary fuel into pools around the target that inflict Scorch damage.” The more fuel, the longer the effect lasts and the more fire it spreads.

Image via Bungie

The second Exotic intrinsic is called High Octane and it refills the Dragon’s Breath’s fuel with nearby ignitions, when the fuel is capped, the weapon reloads itself making it fully ready to use. Finally, Dragon’s Breath’s Catalyst, which will be available from Banshee-44 increases the rate at which fuel replenishes as well as creates Firesprites upon eliminations with this weapon.

The perks got players excited to see this rocket launcher back in action.

“It sounds absolutely amazing,” one player wrote. Especially since back in Destiny 1, the weapon was underwhelming, and as another player noted: “Everyone would make fun of you if you were using this in D1.”

In theory, the new Dragon’s Breath will have great synergy with Solar builds focused around ignitions (and most of them usually are). Whether you are a Warlock with Sunbracers or Hunter with Caliban’s Hand, you will be able to take full advantage of the weapon’s Exotic perks.

Firesprites form the catalyst will empower those builds even more. Players agree Dragon’s Breath can end up being a good option for both ad clear and boss DPS, but to know for sure we’ll have to wait and see when the Season of the Wish starts on Nov. 28.