Archon’s Thunder god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Archon’s Thunder machine gun made a return in Destiny 2 Revenant with a new “cool” element and a significantly improved perk pool with solid options for PvE and PvP.

Archon’s Thunder is a 360 RPM Stasis machine gun and is by far the best Stasis machine gun in the game. Other machine guns like Quillim’s Terminus from King’s Fall or Recurrent Impact from Vox Obscura are significantly lacking in the perk department.

Here are our Archon’s Thunder god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

What is the Archon’s Thunder god roll in Destiny 2?

The curated roll is underwhelming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archon’s Thunder PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Appended Mag

Appended Mag Perk one: Envious Assassin

Envious Assassin Perk two: Killing Tally or Headstone

Killing Tally or Headstone Masterwork: Handling

Handling Weapon Mod: Backup Mag

Archon’s Thunder PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: High-Impact Reserves

High-Impact Reserves Perk two: Killing Tally

Killing Tally Masterwork: Range or Stability

Range or Stability Weapon Mod: Ballistics

In the third column, Archon’s Thunder has Envious Assassin, which is great for PvE as it reloads the weapon for you. You can pair it with Killing Tally for increased damage or Headstone for more Stasis synergy if you’re running a Stasis build or playing during a season with a Stasis-focused artifact. The rest of the weapon focuses more on handling and magazine size to get as many rounds out as quickly as possible.

You can swap out Envious Assassin for Rimestealer and pair it with Headstone if you want more Stasis synergy, but in that case, you’re giving away the comfort of your weapon reloading for you and have to invest more into reload speed. On a Stasis build, you can often make up for that by running a Harvest Aspect and running Headstone on your weapons to create Stasis shards that grant you Frost Armor.

For PvP, Archon’s Thunder can double-dip into damage perks with High-Impact Reserves in the third column and Killing Tally in the fourth column. Any time you pick up heavy ammo in the PvP match, you’ll be on the lower side of the magazine, allowing you to take advantage of High-Impact Reserves as soon as possible.

Another notable perk in the fourth column includes Onslaught, which increases the weapon’s rate of fire with each kill. It can be a fun perk since it’s a heavy-hitting machine gun with low RPM, but you only have so much ammo and time to keep it up.

How to get Archon’s Thunder in Destiny 2

An old contest returns. Image via Bungie

Much like the new Stasis Rocket-Assisted sidearm, Archon’s Thunder is an Iron Banner weapon you can get by playing the Iron Banner mode when it’s available. Once you get a copy of the weapon as a reward for completing a match, opening an Iron Banner engram, or from Lord Saladin’s rank-up track, you can focus Archon’s Thunder using Iron Banner engrams and Glimmer.

To increase the reputation you get in Iron Banner, make sure to equip an Iron Banner emblem and up to five pieces of Iron Banner gear (including weapons and armor ornaments). Completing Iron Banner challenges also grants a rep boost.

