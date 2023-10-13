Destiny 2 players agree on game’s best dungeon ever designed

Every year in Destiny 2, Bungie introduces two new dungeons with a unique theme, story, and loot. Despite the fresh additions to the game, there is one dungeon that is still everyone’s favorite after three years of its release: Prophecy.

On Oct. 12, fans highlighted exactly why Prophecy is by far the best and most replayable dungeon in the entire game (and it has nothing to do with it being free-to-play).

The overall theme and aesthetic is arguably the biggest aspect of it. “It’s pretty as hell, for lack of having a better way to describe it,” one player said on Reddit, and I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Prophecy takes players to the realms of the Nine, which is a place we know almost nothing about. Not only is the mystery of unknown space intriguing, but it also allowed Bungie to go wild when it comes to aesthetics.

It follows the general design of the Nine, like the Dares of Eternity arena but with a lot of extra steps. The locations are colorful and very abstract, such as the Rainbow Road section where you have to ride on ribbons around pyramids and platforms of different shapes.

Many players agreed that the loot is the other side of things. Destiny 2 players live and breathe with new weapons and armor and Prophecy’s loot table is fairly attractive. The weapons are a bit outdated that’s true but are still fun to use outside of the endgame content.

A true crowd-pleaser. Image via Bungie

“All I want is an origin trait for the weapons, they could do a small perk update for 3.0 verbs and stuff,” one player wrote and who knows, maybe we’ll get reprised versions like we did with the Last Wish raid.

Despite the weapons, armors and the rest of the cosmetics are among players’ favorites. “It was my first dungeon and those armor sets are just amazing, particularly the Warlock’s duster and slouch hat,” a fan said.

The simplicity of Prophecy’s mechanics may not be for everyone since there’s technically only one apart from the final boss chase. Collecting and dunking motes is very straightforward and can get boring. But the way I see it, the less I have to worry about mechanics, the more I can just enjoy the aesthetics of the realm.

Prophecy is grea,t but it’s not the only well-put dungeon in the game. Others like Grasp of Avarice, Shattered Throne, and Duality also received a lot of praise from the community, whether because of loot, mechanics, or overall theme.

It’s hard to fully describe Prophecy’s experience with words so if you have a chance, make sure to try it out for yourself. It’s free to play after all, and you will have a blast.

About the author