Destiny 2 player racks up jaw-dropping number of PvP kills with only ‘a sharp stick’

Destiny 2 is a highly customizable experience—too customizable, some might say, after seeing a feat that one player has accomplished with a glaive in the Crucible.

The Crucible, Destiny 2’s player-vs-player competitive mode, is where Guardians go to show off their new weapons and flex on each other with Super abilities, grenades, and powerful melee attacks. But not this player.

The player, L4westby on Reddit, posted a screengrab of their glaive. When masterworked, weapons in Destiny 2 can track kills in PvE or PvP activities. This player is proud of their whopping 12,232 Crucible kills with the melee weapon, a jaw-dropping number by any definition.

It takes a very, very long time to rack up that many kills with any kind of gun in PvP—auto rifles, pulse rifles, shotguns—but to pull off this amount of eliminations with a melee weapon that has only a weak primary fire to supplement it is just astounding.

L4westby posted the image in an “AMA” thread on Reddit and immediately garnered lots of attention in the Destiny 2 Reddit. The top question, however, was a very simple one: why?

“There’s something so satisfying about beating someone in a gun fight using only a sharp stick,” they said in reply.

Another commenter sincerely asked L4westby how they approach a glaive fight, and the reply was detailed enough that players could potentially copy their playstyle and try it themselves.

“I make sure I have the first strike, so that means either move fast or be invisible or better yet, both,” L4westby said. “I stack mobility and resilience. I use the glaive shot as a last resort if melee doesn’t finish them off. I triple jump while stabbing so I’m harder to hit. Learn the melee range so that in head on fights you get the first strike. When you feel you’ve lost the advantage, run. Come back to the fight when you have advantage.”

The Enigma, the glaive used by L4westby, was the first of its kind added into Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen expansion last February, so it’s likely they’ve been using it ever since then. That doesn’t make the kill total any less impressive, though.