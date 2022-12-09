Destiny 2 is finally getting new Tex Mechanica guns and cowboy armor in Vex-themed Spire of the Watcher dungeon

Destiny 2 has gone full spaghetti Western with its set of weapons and armor from the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon, which is going live later today.

Guardians will soon be taking the fight to Mars, where fireteams of three “will infiltrate a facility on Mars to ensure that the Vex can’t prevent us from restoring the Warmind Rasputin,” according to Bungie.

Plan carefully.

Move swiftly.

Ascend the Spire of the Watcher.



New Dungeon, now live.



🏰 https://t.co/Hbi3jr4HJM pic.twitter.com/G2dMRPSTvZ — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 9, 2022

The new gear is decidedly Western-themed, featuring the Tex Mechanica weapon foundry. The armor is very slick, donning the guardians in cowboy hats and bullet belts. Four new legendary weapons are available to procure in the dungeon, along with a new exotic bow called Hierarchy of Needs.

Season of the Seraph began on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and will function as a direct lead-in to the upcoming large-scale expansion Lightfall, which releases in February. This season’s story revolves around helping Ana Bray and Osiris revive the dormant Warmind Rasputin and installing his consciousness into an exo body frame.

The new season continues Destiny 2’s recent trend of having either a dungeon or a raid added to the game as part of each seasonal update. Next season will include a new raid as part of Lightfall.

Image via Bungie

The new dungeon is available as part of The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition or by purchasing The Witch Queen Dungeon Key for 2,000 Silver in-game.