Destiny 2 will soon let players focus weapons and armor from more sources than ever before

The winds of change are blowing hard in Destiny 2. With the large-scale Lightfall expansion coming in just over a month, Bungie has provided even more details on what players can expect in the game’s new year.

In a Bungie.net article that has since been taken down and likely posted early on accident, Bungie laid bare its plans for some widespread economy changes in season 20, which launches with Lightfall. Since the article is now gone, it’s possible that things could change, but the information was available to read for several minutes this afternoon. It is unclear when these updates were meant to be revealed.

More weapons and armor than ever before will be made available through engram focusing, including Nightfall weapons at Commander Zavala, as well as legacy gear sets from Crucible, Gambit, Vanguard Strikes, and even Iron Banner.

The price for focusing will be a bit hefty if the player hasn’t acquired the item they are trying to craft. For example, a Nightfall weapon that hasn’t been obtained yet will cost seven Vanguard engrams, 100 Legendary Shards, and 10,000 Glimmer. The price will be slightly lower if the player has the weapon in their inventory already, though.

In the article, Bungie stated that Umbral Engrams will no longer drop starting in season 20, replaced instead by Seasonal Engrams. Any leftover Umbrals after the season begins will be decryptable at Master Rahool in the Tower.

Ada-1 of the Black Armory will be getting a change as well. The vendor will now sell shaders “that have been unavailable for quite some time” for 10,000 Glimmer each, with a rotating stock of three different shaders being offered per week.

Some of the long-lost favorite shaders coming to Ada-1’s shop include Bergusian Night, Satou Tribe, House of Meyrin, Rasmussen Clan, Shadow Gilt, and the shaders from each of the game’s now-dormant factions.

Bungie says that focusing options will expand in the next few seasons of Destiny 2, but this will offer players more choices than ever in trying to find specific weapon and armor rolls that fit their playstyle of their dreams.

Update: Jan. 25, 5:55pm CT: The article has now been posted officially and can be viewed on Bungie.net.