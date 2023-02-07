Destiny 2 Lightfall: Strand Titan (Berserker) abilities, Super, Aspects, and Fragments, explained

Titans in Destiny 2 have often been the class that pairs great mobility with devastating close-quarters combat, and the Lightfall expansion is set to be no different. When it releases on Feb. 28, Lightfall is bringing with it a brand new Darkness subclass in the form of Strand. While the introduction of a grappling hook ability to the game is no doubt the main appeal, Strand has a lot more going on beyond that.

“From the start, the fantasy for the Strand-wielding Titan Berserker was wild, untamed power,” explained Bungie, courtesy of a recent blog going into detail about Strand. “The Titan uses Strand in ways that ensure maximum carnage, with in-your-face attacks that can sever enemies en masse before they are permanently deleted.”

In both its Aspects and abilities, the Titan Strand subclass—aptly named Berserker—relies on enhancing the player’s close-range capabilities with damage reduction, powerful melee tools, and large area-of-effect damage options.

All Titan Strand abilities in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bladefury (Super)

When activated, the Titan summons dual-wielded fist blades weaved from Strand for a roaming Super. It features both a light attack and a heavy attack as has become standard with most melee Supers. The light attack is a supercharged version of the Titan’s basic melee ability and consecutive light attack hits will increase your attack speed up to three times.

Light attacks will also generate energy for the heavy attack. The heavy attack itself actually gives the Titan some range to work with, sending out a pair of projectiles that seek out enemies before suspending and damaging them on impact.

Frenzied Blade (melee ability)

The Titan’s melee ability also utilizes the same blades. When activated, the Titan dashes forward and slashes at enemies, which debuffs them with Sever, decreasing their damage output. Titans will also get three charges of this ability by default, allowing them to chain multiple attacks against a group of enemies if they so desire.

All Titan Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Into The Fray

With this Aspect, Titans that destroy a generated Tangle will be given the Woven Mail buff alongside nearby allies. Not only will this provide you with consistent damage reduction, but the Aspect also increases the regeneration of your melee ability while Woven Mail is active.

Drengr’s Lash

When a Titan casts their class ability with this Aspect equipped, a wave of Strand will rush forward from the barricade. Any enemies caught in this wave will be suspended and disabled to make for easy pickings.

All Titan Strand Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Fragments may be a universal aspect to all subclasses, but how they enhance each class will vary in utility based on how that class and Strand synergize by default. Fragments can make up for areas where a class lacks, offering additional paths to apply certain debuffs or spawn minions like Threadlings with greater ease.

Here’s all the Fragments for Strand that we know of so far: