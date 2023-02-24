Destiny 2: Lightfall dev diary dives into the motivations behind Calus and The Witness’ alliance

It’s been nearly 10 years since the story of Destiny began. And finally, the main villain of the series has stepped out of the Darkness and into the Light. The Witness is here and it has Calus in tow as its newest Disciple.

A new Developer Insights video by Bungie takes a closer look at Calus, The Witness, and all that they’re looking to bring down upon the solar system when Destiny 2: Lightfall releases next week. And it’s all looking pretty awesome, if not terrifying.

Calus finally makes his first official appearance in Destiny 2, nearly six years after being introduced into the universe, duping the Guardians into fighting one of his automaton robot versions of himself in the Leviathan raid. He’s looking blinged out, but also subservient to The Witness.

“Calus really wants that great life where he gets to enjoy his riches and really get out there,” said project lead Caterina Macedo. “We don’t know what it wants, but we do know that it’s harming our solar system and the universe. And he feels like the best way to do that is an alliance with The Witness.”

“Calus plunges both hands into life with everything that he does,” said game director Joe Blackburn. “Calus works for The Witness, and The Witness is above the universe. The Witness doesn’t get any enjoyment out of life. The Witness is the kind of thing that deals with a problem with the flick of its wrist.”

As for The Witness, it’s still mostly shrouded in mystery. And that’s probably by design and for the best, because half of its horror is the fact that we know next to nothing about it heading into Lightfall.

“The Witness is a being that’s been around for so long and has been trying to accomplish this thing for so long, and has overcome so many challenges that what seems like an obstacle to us is nothing to The Witness,” Blackburn said. “The Guardian is used to desperate creatures fighting for their lives, and The Witness still lives in this plane that’s above it, this is not the first time it’s fought.”

The wait is almost over. Destiny 2: Lightfall launches this upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 28.