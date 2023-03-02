Destiny 2 Lightfall carry antenna: What to do with the Munitions Psion antenna on Neomuna

Lightfall‘s city of Neomuna has plenty of secrets and hidden objectives, and exploring them might be worth players’ time thanks to small bumps in their reputation with Nimbus and the Cloud Striders. If you’re running around Neomuna, you could stumble into an enemy called a Munitions Psion, who holds a visible antenna in its model.

Like a good Guardian, of course, odds are you’ve slaughtered the first Munitions Psion you’ve encountered, and it dropped its signal antenna on your feet. The game prompts you to carry the antenna to a specific location, with some extra Neomuna reputation up for grabs if you do. Here’s where you can take the Munitions Psion’s antenna in Lightfall.

Where to take the Munitions Psion antenna on Neomuna in Lightfall

Once you grab the antenna, you’ll need to carry it to a specific location. The game doesn’t outright tell you where it is, but whipping out your Ghost (default Tab on PC) will open up the overlay. Look for an icon that resembles a diamond with four squares above it, just like the ones in Patrols that ask you to kill enemies.

From there, all you need to do is head to the icon, but keep in mind the Shadow Cabal will be looking to hit you with a barrage of Thresher fire. Keep running to the icon and dunk the antenna on the location. The Thresher will shoot a missile on the area, and after the blast, you’ll find a Cabal chest that also awards you with some reputation with Nimbus as a bonus. This event is fairly short, so it’s usually worth chasing your HUD icon unless you’re in a bad situation.

While this is one of Lightfall‘s most straightforward events, players who don’t whip out their Ghost can have a hard time finding the location of the antenna, and the flurry of high-powered Thresher rockets doesn’t really help.