Destiny 2 is finally making it easier to hit Platinum score in The Coil next week

Since Season of the Wish launched last year, Destiny 2’s latest seasonal activity has had one key flaw: Reaching Platinum score and attaining The Coil’s most lucrative rewards has been difficult for many players. Fortunately, Bungie is making Platinum much more achievable starting as soon as Feb. 6.

The news comes courtesy of today’s This Week in Destiny blog, which broke down some statistics on success rates in The Coil and the developer’s plan to make the final treasure room more accessible. Despite the percentage of successful Platinum runs growing as the season has gone on, Bungie still wants to make sure more Destiny 2 players have the chance to get the activity’s best loot. To that end, the drop rate of Wishing Glass Shards from defeated enemies is being increased next week.

Getting the maximum loot out of your Coil runs should be a breeze now. Image via Bungie

“Back in the first few days of Season of the Wish, as players were just starting to wrap their heads around The Coil, we saw Platinum success rates of around 35 to 50 percent,” they said. Based on the data at the time, they announced plans to make the activity more forgiving in the future. “However, by the end of the second week, we were already seeing 70 to 85 percent of all successful completions reaching Platinum, as players got better at tackling this activity.”

Interestingly, half of the teams getting to Platinum weren’t even killing the Glass Collector to reach that score, according to Bungie’s numbers—something many players believed necessary to achieve a Platinum score at all.

Despite this, Bungie still wants to “give everyone else a little nudge.” Getting a Platinum run completion isn’t needed for any triumphs tied to the seasonal title, but making it easier will allow more Guardians to complete their seasonal weapon checklists and start crafting their god roll Scatter Signal or Appetence. On top of that, an upgrade to The Coil’s accessibility will inevitably provide some useful data on player numbers at a time when Destiny 2 is looking to explore more longer activities like The Coil if the community is up for the challenge.

Assessing the long-term viability of experimental activities like this one will be vital to shaping Destiny 2 after The Final Shape in June. Just this week, game director Joe Blackburn announced his departure from Bungie prior to the expansion’s launch, with Bungie veteran Tyson Green taking up the mantle in his stead. What the future holds is unclear, but the experimentation through the game’s unique seasonal activities could be the foundation from which that future is built.

Players can expect to enjoy the improved experience in The Coil when the updated Wishing Glass Shard drop rates release next Tuesday on Feb. 6. It’ll be the perfect week for grinding Destiny 2, with double rewards up for grabs in Nightfalls and the return of Relic to the Crucible.