Destiny 2 is finally getting an actual community event next week

After a wave of speculation and some Telesto-related shenanigans, Destiny 2’s long-anticipated event is dropping on the next weekly reset, Bungie confirmed in today’s This Week at Bungie blog post. The event will kick off on Nov. 22 and will have players restore the Eliksni Quarter in the Last City.

A community event was a hot topic in the Destiny 2 community since mentions of it started appearing in the API in October. A set of triumphs appeared on Destiny 2 database light.gg, giving fans an idea of what could be at the end of the line in the final weeks of the season.

For the community event, players will have two weeks to restore the Eliksni Quarter, accessible through the H.E.L.M. Though it has come a long way since its addition in Season of the Splicer (and even has Spider’s own bar), the Eliksni Quarter still needs a coat of paint or three, and guardians all over the world can help with that goal.

Starting next Tuesday, Nov. 22, players can earn Captain’s Coins from several activities in the system and donate them to the Eliksni Quarter. “The community as a whole will pool their treasure together to help Misraaks and Spider improve the Eliksni Quarter, receiving global community-earned rewards and special Eliksni ‘thank you’ gifts along the way,” Bungie said in its blog post. With several areas that need improvement, players are bound to see the Eliksni Quarter improve as they bank their Captain’s Coins.

Bungie’s announcement comes shortly after the ending of the Telesto-related event, which gave the weapon temporary sentience and an alternative firing mode. At the time, some parts of the community believed this would be the community event players had heard of, but Bungie planned two different (and largely unrelated) events.

Players can start earning Captain’s Coins at reset on Nov. 22 and bank them until the end of Season of Plunder on Dec. 6.