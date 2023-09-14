Destiny 2 is buffing the drop rate for Crota’s End’s most elusive resource

Destiny 2 players who dive into Crota’s End will have an easier chance of obtaining the signature Necrochasm Exotic when the Sept. 19 patch hits. Bungie is increasing the drop chance of Essence of the Oversoul during the raid, it confirmed today, with more guaranteed drops and a jackpot mechanic.

Starting next Tuesday, Sept. 19, players will have two guaranteed weekly drops of Essence of the Oversoul, the developer wrote in a blog post today: one from beating Crota and another one for finishing all four encounters in the raid in order. After that, every full clear will also award a guaranteed extra Essence of the Oversoul, meaning there’s now a feasible way to farm this elusive resource required to obtain the new raid Exotic, Necrochasm.

In addition to the changes, Bungie will also boost the drop rate for Essence of the Oversoul when clearing repeated encounters, and killing Crota has a chance of awarding the full amount of Essence of the Oversoul needed to get both Necrochasm and its Catalyst.

The drop rate for Essence of the Oversoul has been a prominent pain point in the Destiny 2 community since Crota’s End was released in Destiny 2 at the beginning of the month. Players who finished the raid within the first 48 hours received the Necrochasm Exotic as a reward for their trouble. Players who didn’t, however, had to acquire 20 Essence of the Oversoul, which has a handful of different guaranteed drop sources and a terrible drop rate.

Leaning only on guaranteed clears would require players to do the raid once a week for over four months to obtain it, though drops from triumphs could shorten that time. While there’s no official drop rate for Essence of the Oversoul, the community seems to have landed on a drop rate between five and 10 percent, approximately—and Reddit user tbell091’s reports of his experience indicate it took them almost 100 tries to obtain the necessary amount.

The improved drop rate for Essence of the Oversoul isn’t the only change coming to Crota’s End when Update 7.2.0.4 lands next week. Players will also encounter the first rotating challenge in the raid and will see the debut of Master Mode. These Adept weapons will come with a knockout system, as confirmed in the blog post.

Bungie’s overhaul of the Necrochasm quest is another instance of Bungie adapting to player feedback—and not even for the first time this week. The double rewards rotation for Nightfalls kicked off with THE SWARM as the Adept weapon, but Bungie quickly switched it to the coveted Warden’s Law, which is making its debut as the harbinger of the new Heavy Burst archetype.

