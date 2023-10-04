Destiny 2 fans have created the perfect Stasis rework that we really deserve

Stasis is taking a back seat in Destiny 2‘s meta right now. It’s not completely terrible but definitely underwhelming compared to Strand and light subclasses. It feels that Bungie almost forgot about it because I can’t even remember the last time Stasis had any updates or changes.

On Oct. 3, a Destiny 2 fan created a rework for Stasis across all three classes. They went through everything related to Stasis in the game making minor additions to some elements and completely reworking others. The creator even considered exotic armor and different stats boosts for PvE and PvP.

The fan-made rework introduces a new effect to Stasis – Frost Plating. Similar to the Overshield or Woven Mail, it’s a defensive buff that will increase your survivability, something Stasis doesn’t really have at the moment.

New grenades and fragments focus a lot on applying more Slow to enemies. One fragment makes your Stasis weapons slow enemies and another does the same when using a class ability.

My favorite part of the rework is the new supers. Titans get the Arctic Slam and Hailstorm both of which are instant supers, something Titans would be very happy with if that actually happened. Hunters get a roaming super with a scythe, and as I Hunter main I wanted something like this since Season of the Haunted. Warlocks also got two supers that focus on freezing targets.

The community’s reception to this concept was overwhelmingly positive. Many Destiny 2 players loved the changes and agreed that this is what they would want Stasis to be if not more.

Fans jumped in expanding these ideas adding new effects to give the subclass more identity. One fan came up with the concept of Shiver: “Targets affected by Shiver are frightened of the player. Major enemies and Bosses are unable to move closer, while Minor enemies actively flee.” This is an extremely fitting effect especially since Stasis is a Darkness power.

Something like that would make these ice powers stand out among the rest of the subclasses we have in the game. As one player noted: “A good chunk of the reason why Stasis is falling behind is because its defense has no identity.”

In the TWID posted on Aug. 31, Bungie mentioned that a few updates to Stasis and its abilities will be coming in Season 23 later this year. The season will also have artifact perks to complement the element. While it’s unlikely to be anything major, it could be a baseline for future changes to the subclass.

