Destiny 2 error code Stingray explained and how to fix

Destiny 2‘s complete zoo of error codes can be confusing for players who get kicked out of their matches because of error codes BEAVER, FLATWORM, or LEOPARD, for instance. Code: STINGRAY can also remove players from activities—or from the game entirely—due to connection issues.

Bungie’s official help page for Code: STINGRAY says the error “appears to players who are not signed in with their platform account, or their platform services are undergoing maintenance.” The error can appear whenever there’s maintenance or outages across the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Steam.

Players can check the status of their platforms online through a series of services. Both PlayStation and Xbox have an official tool to review server availability and there are numerous websites to check for Steam downtime and maintenance online.

In addition, players can check for outages on DownDetector, a website that compiles reports of incidents across a series of services. Both Destiny 2 and Steam are on that list and reports are bound to spike whenever there’s an unplanned interruption.

Players can also keep an eye out for programmed maintenance times across platforms. Steam, for instance, runs maintenance on Tuesday nights, so players can expect some bumps in the road in their activities during those times, particularly when it comes to chat uptime.

Code: STINGRAY doesn’t seem to occur because of circumstances that depend on the players. But you should double-check your connectivity to the internet and your respective platforms. If that doesn’t solve the issue, the problem likely lies on a different end and you should check for reports or outages.