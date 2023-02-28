A bulk of the fun that there is to be had in Destiny 2 is within the grind to level up your Guardian’s Power level.

But it’s indeed difficult to manage three completely different characters, and finding the time to grind Power for all three of them just seems impossible sometimes, especially when balancing work, life, and an expansive space RPG all at the same time.

Once you’ve completed the Power grind on one character, players may be looking to jump right to the meat of the content on a second character. That’s where the character boost comes in.

Here’s everything there is to know about a character boost in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

What is a Destiny 2 Lightfall character boost?

Image via Bungie

In Destiny 2, a character boost is a way to boost your character up to a certain level. Purchasing one will provide gear that is at the soft Power cap, thus skipping some of the grind to reach the bottom floor of Power level in any given Destiny 2 season.

“The Destiny 2 Character Boost allows players to increase the Power level of a selected character,” according to Bungie. “Armor and weapons will drop into that character’s inventory to increase the Power level.”

Once the soft cap has been reached, the character boost will appear on the character select screen, to the right side of each applicable character where a boost can be added.

Since the character boost will add armor and weapons to the player’s inventory, players should make sure that their inventories have room for the new gear. Otherwise, it may be sent to the Postmaster.

If the Postmaster’s inventory is full, the gear being sent to the Postmaster could be lost for good. So make sure to clear out the Postmaster and have room in your inventory before purchasing a boost.

How to buy a Destiny 2 Lightfall character boost

Image via Bungie

A character boost only becomes available after a few conditions have been met. Until then, they are not purchasable at all and they won’t even appear in the game.

“The Destiny 2 Character Boost cannot be purchased until one character has reached the ‘Soft Cap’ of a Season while progressing through Destiny 2,” Bungie said. “The Soft Cap is a Power level where armor and weapons that drop from completing certain activities and Weekly Challenges will drop above the player’s Power level.”

Once the soft cap is reached, the character boost will appear on the character select screen when players first open up the game. Characters that are below the soft cap can be boosted up to it by purchasing the character boost.

The character boost must be purchased with Silver, Destiny 2’s in-game currency. If you do not have Silver, you will have to purchase some to complete the transaction. Once completed, the character will be boosted to the soft cap immediately.

The character boost will also unlock all applicable destinations within the game.