Destiny 2 brought offline for maintenance after more server issues

Today is another day of headaches for Bungie as Destiny 2 is yet again facing growing problems with its server stability only a few weeks into the release of Season of the Deep.

After noting a sharp rise in players receiving error codes in the past few hours, Bungie brought Destiny 2 offline for emergency maintenance today at 2pm CT. This marks the second time in under 24 hours that such a period of maintenance has been required after sign-in issues previously affected Destiny 2 last night for a few hours.

Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance as we investigate an increase in various error codes. An update will be provided within 1 hour. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 8, 2023

Despite the assurances that Bungie’s Lightfall preparations included “a large technical upgrade” to improve Destiny 2’s services and hardware, players have noted an uptick in the number of server-side issues as time has gone on. Lightfall’s launch may have been smooth sailing, but the launch of Season of the Deep a few months later was anything but; the May 23 release was delayed by multiple hours due to severe problems on the backend.

While Bungie continues to investigate the rise in error codes in this latest suite of server problems, Destiny 2 will remain offline for the foreseeable future. To stay updated on the state of the investigation and to know when Destiny 2’s servers will come back online, players should keep tabs on Bungie Help. The team plans to provide regular updates within the next few hours until the issues have been resolved.

“We know it’s frustrating,” said Liana Ruppert, the community manager for Destiny 2. “The team is working as hard and as efficiently as they can. Live-service is rough, going to be totally honest, but the team will be sharing more updates via Bungie Help.”

It was only in April that community discussions last centered around the need for a state-of-the-game blog from Bungie. Server health has become a growing concern as The Final Shape gets closer, and despite the warm critical reception to Season of the Deep’s content and activities, these issues continue to loom over Destiny 2 as a live-service product.

