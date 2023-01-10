Destiny 2’s armor mods will unlock for all players tomorrow as Bungie teases ‘big changes’ for buildcrafting in Lightfall expansion

All of Destiny 2’s current standard armor mods will be unlocked starting tomorrow, Bungie announced today.

Armor modifications are added to player’s inventories to help craft builds for players to tailor their experience in-game, and players will be able to use all of them regardless of whether they’ve been acquired or not. This is because of some “big changes” coming in next month’s Lightfall expansion, according to Bungie.

As a preview of things to come in Lightfall, we have some exciting updates coming soon.



“Tomorrow, all standard Armor Mods are unlocked for everyone,” Bungie said. “With big changes coming to buildcrafting in Lightfall, we want to give everyone a chance to enjoy all mods in their current state.”

That’s not the only change coming, however. The cost for focusing all Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit weapons and armor will be halved starting next week, dropping the price from 50 to 25 Legendary Shards.

The tease about changes to buildcrafting in Lightfall is the biggest news out of today’s announcements, though. Players won’t have to wait much longer to find out more information, however, as Bungie promised to explain more in the upcoming This Week at Bungie blog post on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Destiny 2: Lightfall releases on Feb. 28.