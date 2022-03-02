Bungie will ban Destiny 2 players who try to play on Steam Deck

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has released an update today saying that it will ban players who attempt to play the game on Steam Deck.

Valve’s new handheld started being shipped this month to those who made a reservation in 2021 and it’s natural that Destiny 2 players would want to try it on the device. Bungie, though, said Destiny 2 is not supported on Steam Deck or any device that also uses the operational system Proton. Players can only play it on Windows, likely because of the game’s anti-cheat system.

“Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time,” Destiny 2‘s support page for Steam users reads. “Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.”

Destiny 2 is not the only multiplayer game that can’t be played on Steam Deck. Other titles, such as Fortnite, Halo Infinite, and Lost Ark have anti-cheat systems that are not compatible with Proton.

There’s a safe workaround for this, but it’s not effective at the moment. You can download and install Windows on Steam Deck but there is not a driver for its graphics card yet. This alternative might be viable after the driver is released.