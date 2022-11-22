‘Hate has no place in our games’: Bungie raising money for LGBTQ+ community with Pride Pin 2.0

Bungie is looking to raise money for the LGBTQ+ community during Trans Awareness Month.

The LGBTQ+ community has been left devastated after a hate crime occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend, leaving five dead and at least 25 injured, according to the Associated Press. Game developer Bungie is hoping to support the community during this time with a fundraiser.

All profits from Bungie’s Pride Pin 2.0 will support the National Center for Transgender Equality throughout the month of November, the company announced yesterday. November is Transgender Awareness Month, which makes the shooting in Colorado Springs all the more traumatic for the community.

“Hate has no place in our games, our community, or our world,” Bungie wrote.

On the official page for the Pride Pin 2.0, Bungie said that Destiny is a game where “everyone is welcome” and all are included.

“All are included. All are brave,” the description reads. “The strength of our community is that we all bring our unique experiences on our journeys into the wild frontier.”

Throughout the month of November, all profits from the pin sale will go to the National Center for Transgender Equality, whose mission is to end discrimination and violence against transgender people while offering education and advocacy. Bungie is hoping to raise awareness and support the community while also honoring the memory of trans and non-binary people who have been victims of anti-trans hate.

Bungie had a similar fundraiser last year, also in support of trans individuals. In 2020, Bungie raised over $97,000 for LGBTQ+ non-profit It Gets Better.

Bungie has also revealed in the past that the company is working on “improving Destiny’s handling of gender” and the overall workplace environment through a program called Trans at Bungie.

The Pride Pin 2.0 can be purchased here for $15. It features the gay pride and trans colors, as well as a powerful symbol of a hand holding a lightning bolt.