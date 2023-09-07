Bungie just made it way easier to earn Trials of Osiris weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s rendition of Trials of Osiris has undergone a plethora of major changes over the past few years, all in an effort to please both its most competitive and its most casual participants. As a result, Trials gear has become much less of a grind for players to get their hands on, but it has still required sinking quite a bit of time into the mode weekend after weekend.

Bungie is now changing that, though, all thanks to an update to how Trials of Osiris gives out rewards in season 22. In update 7.2.0.3, which released today on Sept. 7, match wins in Trials of Osiris now have a high chance of rewarding the player with a non-Adept Trials weapon. The change means it will be far easier for even casual Destiny 2 players to acquire some of the game’s most lucrative loot with only two or three wins under their belt.

Patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.2.0.3 are now available:https://t.co/xeCBVJODFN

Stay tuned for updates on the status of server maintenance.” — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 7, 2023

The developer was coy about what exactly a “high chance” meant for the drop rate, but it will notably lessen the grind for weapons regardless, where it previously often felt like you were relying on Trials Engrams and milestone rewards to get anything with any amount of consistency. This change won’t mean much in the long run for the players going Flawless every weekend, but it will make Trials feel more rewarding to those who can only ever muster a few wins on their card.

Despite this part of the update being given all the spotlight, it wasn’t the only thing that went live today with the patch. The armor set that Bungie previously announced would be put into Destiny 2 as a new ritual set, instead of being sold in the Eververse as originally intended, is now available to get from Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit playlist activities.

The developer also managed to slip a small nerf in that was aimed at the Kinetic Tremors perk. Kinetic Tremors regained a bit of the community’s attention at the start of Season of the Witch thanks to its presence on the new submachine gun, The Showrunner, alongside Overflow. Clearly, Bungie thinks it’s tuned a little too hot at the moment as update 7.2.0.3 nerfed Kinetic Tremors to now require 14 bullets to proc instead of 12 on submachine guns. The devs even noted that the other weapon archetypes will be receiving a similar adjustment in a future update.

The list of fixes alongside these changes covered a wide variety of bases. This included a fix for multiple Banner of War effects being able to stack, Le Monarque and Malfeasance benefitting from anti-Champion artifact perks on top of their intrinsic ones, as well as those anti-Champion artifact perks not appropriately overcharging their respective weapon types.

All of these features of the update are live now in Destiny 2, even though players excited to investigate the drop rates associated with the Trials loot changes will have to wait until next week for Trials of Osiris to finally return.

