Bungie is changing how armor transmog will work in season 15 of Destiny 2

Bungie will be changing the way that players earn transmogrification tokens in Destiny 2, starting with season 15.

Introduced earlier this season, Armor Synthesis allows players to create ornaments to change the appearance of any armor piece they like into another armor piece’s aesthetic. It’s basically a way of building your own cosmetics in the game.

Right now, players need to passively earn a currency called Synthstrand, which is used to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1 in the Tower. Starting in season 15, which is set to begin on Aug. 24, Synthstrand will be deprecated entirely.

Instead, players will be able to directly purchase the Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1 for 10,000 Glimmer. It’s not exactly what the player base is looking for, considering there’s still a limit on how many tokens can be earned per season, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“Our hope is that this change reduces the time needed to earn your 10 Synthweave tokens per class each season,” Bungie said. “Removing this currency also frees up a slot in the Consumables inventory bucket—a bucket that could be full for those of you carrying around a large quantity of items. Finally, we hope this change reduces the complexity of the Armor Synthesis system, with only one remaining currency for each class that can be immediately turned in at Ada-1’s Loom for a Synthweave token.”

Alternatively, players can also purchase Syntheweave tokens in the in-game store using real world money.

“We’ll continue to monitor the conversation and use of Armor Synthesis as season 15 rolls out,” Bungie said. “In the meantime, keep showing us your new looks! The team is inspired and delighted by the incredible creativity they’ve seen from Guardians around the world so far. We can’t wait to see more.”